our kids are missing out so much by not playing outside

When I compare my childhood in the seventies with that of my children, ages 14, 13 and 11, the differences are tremendous. My years with a figure spent playing until they invited us to dinner. My parents, though careful and attentive, did not observe my every move. Like any other generation up to the Noughties, I did not have a phone or any other screen of my own to lure me into a rabbit hole of inactivity.

While my kids play team sports, their relationship with the front door is not marked by the constant revolution I remember from my childhood, and their activity always had a watchful eye.

They are not alone. New research has found that most children are not allowed to play outside, unsupervised, until the age of 11 two years later than their parents ’generation. Although children average about three hours of play a day, only half of this tends to develop outside.

The findings of the British Child Survey, in which more than 1,900 parents of children aged five to 11 were asked about their children’s habits, show what Dr. Tim Gill, author of Urban playground,has called a gradual, slippery blockage over at least one belt.

Then, of course, throw in the pandemic: last year’s restrictions have sharply highlighted the extent to which so many of our children are conditioned to time inside. As Robin, the mother of Jacob (8) and Lily (10), says while the schools were closed: I found myself begging my children to remove their phones and screens but not being able to I present them with alternatives. I was working and could not save time to take them to the park, and they were completely unprepared and ready to go on their own.

Catch-22, of course, since she did not want to leave them. As parenting expert Dee Newman acknowledges: Safety is the number one concern of most parents; many have said that their hearts jump when their little ones let go of their hands while they are out. Their release to play, of course, takes things to a whole new level.

As a parent, I guess, thanks to technology, my generation is more exposed to worst-case scenario information than our parents were. I suspect our lives are also becoming increasingly structured, with time-planned activities equated to good parenting and unfulfilled freedom accompanied by neglect.

However, what makes the delay in allowing children to get out of supervision even more tragic, as some parents I spoke to admit is that by the time parents feel comfortable with the idea, the game has more or less disappeared from the equation. With a past childhood using and, moreover, being actively encouraged to use technology, how less likely will today’s children be to climb, run, and fight when parental protections are off?

In some cases, children will end up being conditioned by intelligent devices, Newman agrees. Then, at the time they will be allowed to play unsupervised, they have a lack of understanding of how to interact with other children; how to participate in group activities and in some cases less understanding of their actions, decisions and how to manage risks.

Robin assumed that gaps in her children’s experience were being addressed in school and extracurricular activities. I have never stopped to think that such interactions are supervised, subject to filling out forms and really quite far from the wild and innocent freedom of my childhood, she says. Really just since the blockage, I am seeing more and more the extent to which my desire to keep them safe has resulted in hindering other parts of their development.

What is the answer? When I stop to think about it, it seems extraordinary to me that my kids are being tracked and contacted, thanks to smartphones, in a way I never was I should be so entrenched. And after a year of blockages, it becomes increasingly apparent that trust and social interaction are more vital than right.

What can children do when?

Children over the age of five can travel technically unaccompanied by London buses and trams

Most train operators do not allow children under the age of 12 to travel without someone 16 years of age or older

Some airlines offer small unaccompanied services for children ages 5-14, but most require new flyers to be accompanied by a 16-year-old.

Children under the age of eight must be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the cinema

Legally, there is no minimum age from which children can walk on their own and out of school, but many tips suggest that eight years old is a good time to start.

