Argentina produces Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in the first region





Doses of Sputnik V vaccine (Gam-COVID-Vac) against coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were photographed in Tecnopolis Park, Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 15, 2021. REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian

An Argentine firm has produced test sets of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, the first in Latin America, with the aim of boosting drug production by mid-year as the wider region struggles with a new rise in infections. Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF and Richmond Laboratories (RICH.BA) said on Tuesday that the Argentine pharmaceutical company had conducted the test production and that the batches would be sent to the Gamaleya Russian Institute for quality inspection. “We estimate that, if the process is positive, scale production would begin in June 2021,” Richmond said in a statement, adding that he intended to have the vaccine ready “in the shortest possible time for the country and the region.” The inoculation program in Argentina has relied heavily on Sputnik V. The South American country was one of the first globally to use the scale vaccine to inoculate its population and has faced delays in receiving other vaccines. The country has seen cases of the new coronavirus hitting record daily highs over the past week, forcing the government to tighten restrictions in and around the capital Buenos Aires and pledge to speed up its vaccination program. Russian scientist Denis Logunov, a leading developer of the Sputnik V vaccine, said Friday that the vaccine itself had proven 97.6% effective against COVID-19 in a real-world estimate, based on data from 3.8 million people. This was higher than the 91.6% level described in the results from a large-scale trial of Sputnik V published in the medical journal Lancet earlier this year. Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

