Leaders’ consensus to maintain border peace can not ‘get under the rug’, India tells China

India has told China that the importance of the consensus reached among their leaders to maintain peace along the Current Control Line (LAC) cannot be “included under the rug” and called for the complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh to rebuild bilateral ties strained by “serious incidents” which have strongly influenced public opinion.

In a candid speech at the ICWA (Indian Council of World Affairs) -CPIFA (Chinese People’s Institute of Foreign Affairs) virtual dialogue on April 15, Indian Ambassador to China Vikram Misri also asked Chinese officials ignoring the “important consensus” reached. by the leaders of both sides on the importance of maintaining peace throughout the LAC.

In his lengthy speech, Egypt said no country can set the agenda for itself without agreement from other countries, in a notable reference to the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and its main project China Economic Corridor -Pakistan over which India has raised concerns as it is stretching through Kashmir occupied by Pakistan.

Read also | National security endangered by futile Center talks: Rahul Gandhi on China

BRI is a multibillion-dollar initiative launched by President Xi Jinping when he came to power in 2013. It aims to connect Southeast Asia, Central Asia, the Gulf region, Africa and Europe with a network of land and sea routes.

China also claims sovereignty over the entire South China Sea. Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims.

“In a multi-polar world, no country can set the agenda on its own without prior agreement and consultation, and then wait for everyone else to come on board. No single country can expect a discussion to focuses only on issues of its own interest ignoring those raised or reflected by others, Misri said.

Regarding the consensus between the leaders of the two countries for good relations, he said, “it has often been stressed by friends in China that we must adhere to the consensus between our leaders. I have no quarrel with this.”

“Indeed, I wholeheartedly agree. At the same time, I must stress that an equally important consensus has been reached among our leaders in the past, for example the consensus I just referred to on the importance of maintaining peace and calm, and it is important to stick to this consensus as well, “he said.

“We have also seen a tendency in some neighborhoods to wipe this situation under the rug and characterize it simply as a small issue and a matter of perspective. sustainable solution to present difficulties and deeper into a stalemate without fulfillment, he said.

“In fact, it would be tantamount to escaping the problem and in the opposite direction to where the promise of our closest development partnership lies,” he said.

Read also | India will not be pushed under any pressure: General CDS Rawat in Ladakh confrontation with China

While leaders “recognized the inevitable presence of competition in relationships, they also simultaneously prioritized cooperation and avoided content because they believed that content was neither feasible nor advisable in relation to any country,” he said.

Although the border mechanisms were tested on many occasions, they “helped maintain very important peace and tranquility at the borders, thus helping to create the environment in which India-China relations grew spectacularly between 1988 and 2019,” he said.

“But we must acknowledge that these enabling structures and the basic premise of the closer development partnership have been put under considerable strain by serious incidents and the resulting breach of peace and tranquility at the LAC in East Ladakh in April 2020 and beyond. the public has been particularly strong, “Misri said.

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a protracted altercation in eastern Ladakh since May last year. Soldiers from both sides completed the withdrawal of troops from the North and South shores of Lake Pangong in February. But secession has not yet occurred from various other areas in eastern Ladakh.

The top commanders of the two militias held the 11th round of talks on April 9th ​​to separate troops from the Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang areas in Eastern Ladakh.

Corn said the “sustainable solution” to the “current difficulties” in India-China relations is “should be one, as Foreign Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has suggested, which is based on mutual sensitivity and respect and paves the way to maximize our mutual interests “.

“The first is to note the importance of both sides holding a sustained diplomatic and military dialogue in trying to resolve the issues. These discussions have so far helped to achieve a substantial separation of our forces,” he said.

“The second is to emphasize that senior leaders on both sides have committed and agreed that we must achieve full secession in all areas of friction. This would be an important first step towards considering de-escalation. “It would also help restore peace and tranquility and, together, these would provide conditions for gradual and step – by – step progress in bilateral relations,” he said.

“This is also what will begin to restore trust and confidence in the relationship and help us rebuild the foundation of the relationship that was damaged during the actions of recent years in East Ladakh,” he said.

He said it was also important to recognize that in a post-pandemic world of altered equations, multipolarity is probably more important than ever, both in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.