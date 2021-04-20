Travel corridor between UK and Israel could allow vaccinated Britons an unrestricted holiday





The British can go on holiday to Israel with minimal coronavirus restrictions this summer under plans for a green travel corridor between the two countries. The possibility of opening a road is due to the success of vaccinations in both countries, which are among the highest in the world. The plans were discussed during talks between Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in Jerusalem on Tuesday. Policy bulletin cut the noise Mr. Gove is on a fact-finding mission with Deputy Chief Medical Officer Professor Jonathan Van-Tam to learn about the Israel Green Pass Covid-19 certification system. The country introduced the Green Pass last month, but there is cross-party opposition among MPs over similar plans for the UK. Israelis are able to gain access to busy venues such as hotels, gyms and theaters if they can prove their Covid-19 status by confirming a vaccination, recovering from the virus or providing a negative test taken in the previous 48 hours. Referring to the prospect of a travel corridor, the Israeli government said: We will promote, together with the UK, mutual recognition of vaccines in order to allow tourists and business people from both countries to return safely in their routines. While there is not yet a timeline for the travel corridor, it can only apply to people who have been vaccinated. Israel will start allowing entry for some vaccinated tourists from May 23 after closing its borders at the start of the pandemic in March 2020. < class=""> Read more When can I go on vacation again? What does the Covid Blocking Guide mean for travel to and from the UK About 81 percent of Israelis or residents over the age of 16 have received both doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, while infections, hospitalizations and deaths have dropped significantly. In a column for The Telegraph earlier this month, Mr Gove wrote: “If Israel can speed up the return of its citizens to nightclubs, [soccer stadiums] and theaters with these certificates, can we? On Tuesday evening Boris Johnson said coronavirus status certificates could be really useful but there were no plans to introduce them before the next unblocking phase on May 17th. The official spokesman for the Prime Ministers said that Mr. Gove and Prof. Van-Tam were looking first hand at the certification work that Israel has set up and is going through there as we continue the work we are doing for certification as an option here.

