Covid-19: Save the country from blockage, use it as a last resort, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi | India News







Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said he would urge states to consider micro-control zones instead of blockades. “In today’s situation, we have to save the country from blockages,” he said. The comments take on great significance after Delhi was placed under blockade for a week and reports that Maharashtra was considering similar measures. NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said current strategies to contain a rapid recovery in Covid-19 infections were aimed at ensuring less loss of life and livelihoods and called on states to use blockades only as a solution. The last.Addressing the nation, the Prime Minister said he would urge states to consider micro-control zones instead of blockades. “In today’s situation, we have to save the country from blockages,” he said. The comments take on great significance after Delhi was placed under blockade for a week and reports that Maharashtra was considering similar measures. The possibility of a stalemate undermining a newborn economic recovery seems to have weighed on the prime minister who said state governments should work to reassure migrant workers that there was no need to leave for their homes. “They should be asked to stay where they are and make sure they will be vaccinated and also continue to be employed,” he said.

The prime minister stressed efforts to improve oxygen supply on several levels with measures including setting up new plants and ensuring that industrial-grade oxygen was used for medical purposes. “This time, the crown crisis has caused the demand for oxygen to increase in many parts of the country. The center, states and the private sector are all working to ensure that everyone who needs oxygen gets it,” he said. . The Prime Minister referred to Navratri and Ramzan and said Ram Navami, who will be observed on Wednesday, reminds us of the need to remember our borders (maryada) and Ramzan is about self-discipline and restraint. “Covid discipline must be fully pursued,” he said.

Modi expressed condolences and sympathy for those who had lost loved ones to Covid’s new momentum, saying the country should not lose the courage and hope to face the challenge that just a few weeks ago seemed manageable. “We will take the steps we need to take without losing courage. That way we will win,” he added. Referring to the decision to allow everyone over the age of 18 to be vaccinated, Modi said this would help secure the workforce and lead to faster vaccinations. Referring to the decision and other measures such as states and hospitals being allowed to procure vaccines, he said the decisions would quickly lower the growing infection curve.

Urging people to carefully follow Covid protocols, the Prime Minister urged the young population not to undertake activities abroad unless absolutely necessary. “In your neighborhoods and apartments, please form small committees and help maintain discipline,” he said.

“The decision to make vaccination available to those over the age of 18 aims to ensure that the workforce in cities is able to access vaccines quickly,” he said, adding that the ongoing vaccination program for vulnerable groups would continue in government hospitals.

The prime minister said key figures in the pharmaceutical industry had taken steps forward to boost drug production. “Beds are increasing and Covid special and large hospitals are being set up. We started working on vaccines early and scientists have developed cheaper vaccines. The private sector has shown innovation and enterprise and we have accelerated approvals,” he added.

He said that during the first wave, India had no medical infrastructure and had inadequate laboratories and PPE suits. “The country fought the crown with determination, discipline and courage. I am confident that in cooperation with the public, we will improve this storm,” he said.

