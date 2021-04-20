



GENEVA UN human rights experts sounded the alarm on Tuesday that the Dubai government has not responded to repeated requests for evidence that Sheikh Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum, a daughter of billionaire ruler Dubai, is alive and well. Evidence of life and security in relation to her well-being is urgently required, UN analysts at a declaration, which comes two months after Sheikha Latifa’s friends released dramatic video footage in which she said she was being held captive in a Dubai palace and feared for her life. 13 experts, including members of a panel dealing with enforced disappearances, tried to escalate international pressure on the Dubai government by calling for the immediate release of Sheikha Latifa. Now it’s its duty to world leaders to support the UN and give their support for its immediate release, said David Haigh, a British lawyer campaigning for the release of Sheikha Latifahs, in a telephone interview.

The 35-year-old princess tried to escape her closely controlled life in Dubai twice, in 2002 and in 2018. In the second case she escaped aboard a yacht, only to be abducted by Indian commandos who raided the ship off the coast of India and handed it over to Emirati security officers. Sheikha Latifa has been virtually unprecedented in public since then, appearing once in a photo of a 2018 luncheon attended by former Irish President Mary Robinson. At the time, Ms Robinson said she believed Sheikha Latifa was mentally disturbed and was taking good care of her family, but she later told the BBC she was terribly deceived. Every day, I am worried about my safety in my life, said Sheikha Latifa in her latest video, which friends said was recorded on a mobile phone and smuggled by intermediaries. I really do not know if I will survive this situation. Dubai’s previous assurances that she is being cared for by family and medical professionals are not enough at this stage, the UN panel said. The UAE diplomatic missions in Geneva and London could not be reached for comment on the UN panel statement.

Concern for Sheikh Latifa’s well-being has been reinforced by stories of harsh behavior by her father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who appeared in divorce proceedings filed in British courts by one of his wives, Princess Haya. A judge found last year that Sheikh Mohammed had also abducted Sheikh Latifahs Shamsa’s sister. The court heard that she was caught on the streets of Cambridge in August 2000 after leaving a property owned by her father, then taken by helicopter to France and then returned to Dubai. In an effort to increase international pressure, Mr. Haigh said the campaign would urge the British and US governments and the European Union next week to impose financial sanctions and travel bans on Sheikh Mohammed and five others he said were implicated in banning Sheikh Latifa. They include Emirati security chief Major General Ahmed Nasser al-Raisi, whom the UAE has nominated as a candidate to lead the international police organization Interpol, Mr Haigh said. Sheikh Mohammed, ranked among the richest people in the world, has large holdings and investments in Britain and the United States. An avid equestrian enthusiast, his investments include the Godolphin racing organization, whose horse Essential Quality is the favorite to win the Kentucky Derby on May 1st.

