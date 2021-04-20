Covid 19 coronavirus: A new case at Auckland Airport – vital questions

The newly identified Covid-positive border worker was clearing a plane from a “high-risk” site and was fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed.

LAST VIRUS

* Derek Cheng: We do not really know how many border guards miss the tests

* PM: New case was ‘high-risk’ aircraft clearance

* 47 passengers tested positive for Covid after flying overseas

* Covid Test: ‘No New Zealander should consider these comments satisfactory’

The source of the latest Covid-19 case at the New Zealand border has been revealed.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins told Newshub overnight genome sequence results show the issue is related to a passenger who arrived on site on April 10th.

He says he suggests there are no mediators in the matter and is now working to link the cleaner to the plane on which the passenger arrived.

Hipkins said all the test results from close contacts and house members so far have turned negative.

Two vital questions depend on the issue of a fully vaccinated border guard who tested positive for Covid-19, says a leading epidemiologist.

The new case – which came the second day of the long-awaited transtasman bubble – is the second airport-based cleaner to be infected through their work.

The new case worked on clearing aircraft from high-risk locations and had received both vaccine strikes.

D LGJONI JETO N NEWSTALK ZB

The previous case was an LSG Sky Chefs worker who is believed to be the index case of the Papatoetoe group of Valentine at the beginning of the year that infected 15 people.

Similar articles

Three new places of interest have been identified in connection with the most recent employee case at Auckland Airport.

They are:

Westfield St Luke Food Court, Saturday 17 April, from 12.15 to 2.30 pm

Bunnings New Lynn, Saturday 17 April, from 2.30pm to 3.50pm

Movenpick Dominion Rd, Saturday 17 April, from 17.15 to 19.20

“The person is currently being isolated at home while being interviewed by health officials and after that they will be transferred to the Auckland quarantine center,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

“Five home contacts have been tested and returned negative results. Close contacts from the person’s workplace are being identified, isolated and tested.

“So far, we have identified that the person has 16 close contacts. This number is likely to change as further study of this person’s movements identifies other people with whom they have been in close contact.”

The person’s job at Auckland Airport is his only employment and his role is non-public.

Additional pop-up testing was set up at Auckland Airport on Tuesday, in addition to the test site already operating at the airport.

Both the Australian and New Zealand governments stressed yesterday that new cases of the virus were expected and the recent infection did not threaten the transtasman travel bubble.

Epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said two big questions depended on the new Covid-19 issue: how the person became infected – since they were fully vaccinated – and what the mode of infection was.

“This case is very interesting in many respects. First, the fact that they were only found on routine testing, they had no symptoms, they were vaccinated, it is very likely that they may have had a very low … risk of infecting other people in those circumstances.

“This is exactly the essence of one of the main vaccination questions. Does it prevent you from transmitting the virus?”

“Obviously, in the case of this person, that did not stop them from becoming infected. It could be that their viral load remains very low, and their risk of infecting other people is very small. This is what we we hope to make vaccines. “

The infected person works as a cleaner at Auckland International Airport, cleaning aircraft that have flown internationally from places where Covid-19 is prevalent.

The LSG Sky Chefs employee from February worked in a laundry, dealing with linen and other materials coming out of planes.

Baker said the new positive case raised the possibility of transmitting the virus to a surface or aerosol.

“Aerosols can stay in the air for some time after an infected person has left an area.

“I do not think it has ever been documented that anyone was ever infected by an aerosol after passengers were disembarked. [the aircraft]. After all, it is quite difficult to distinguish aerosols from surfaces because of course both can be left by an infected person. “I think it remains to be seen.”

He said genome sequencing was critical as it would confirm whether the new case infection matched any other known genome that had come across the border at the time.

“We’ve already had examples of two major outbreaks when we never found the cause – it could be another one.”

University of Otago epidemiologist, Professor Michael Baker. Photo / University of Otago

Confirmation of the positive result came just a day after the transtasman bubble opened with Australia, allowing quarantine trips between the two countries.

But Baker said he did not think the issue threatened those arrangements.

“I do not think this case poses a threat to the green area, because this is an example where it is a form of border failure, but actually at the very low end, and it was discovered very quickly. So this is a example, as I think the Government means, of a well-functioning system, of routine testing. “

Savage ET union chief Savage told RNZ it was important that the public did not blame the airport employee.

“In situations like this, a lot of pressure is put on aviation workers and airport employees … sometimes a lot of blame is put on them.

“And as we know this virus is very difficult to contain, and I think the public needs to be assured that there are very good rules for health and safety.”

It was unfortunate that the highly transmitted virus could sometimes go through even strict protocols, Savage said.

The workshop was tested weekly for Covid-19 as part of routine surveillance testing, the Ministry of Health said.

They were tested on Monday at their workplace and that test yesterday gave a positive result. Their previous tests were all negative.

The person was currently being isolated at home while being interviewed by health officials, but would be transferred to the quarantine center in Auckland.

The ministry said that based on current evidence, the risk to the public appeared low.

The three places of interest identified so far are:

Westfield St Luke Food Court, Saturday 17 April, from 12.15 to 2.30 pm

Bunnings New Lynn, Saturday 17 April, from 2.30pm to 3.50pm

Movenpick Dominion Rd, Saturday 17 April, from 17.15 to 19.20

Anyone who has visited the three places of interest during the respective times are considered casual contacts and should monitor their symptoms for 14 days, stay home if they show symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 and get tested.

Asked if the new issue threatened the travel bubble, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she had always said there would be cases – “Australia accepts it”.

The vaccine was 95 percent effective. This meant that people could still take Covid, but the health effects would not be so bad.

“It’s working as intended … it’s doing its job,” she said of the vaccine.