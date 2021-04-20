Pandemic deaths are accelerating, the WHO warns, as the world records most cases sometimes in a single week





More than 5.2 million new cases were registered last week – the most in a single week since the pandemic began – WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva on Monday.

Deaths also rose for the fifth week in a row, he said, with the pandemic now officially taking more than 3 million lives.

And Tedros warned that the pace of the pandemic is accelerating, even though some countries are talking about their improved vaccination programs.

“It took nine months to reach 1 million deaths, four months to reach 2 million and three months to reach 3 million deaths,” Tedros said. “Large numbers can make us numb, but each of these deaths is a tragedy for families, communities and nations.”

And while the most vulnerable or older adults are completely inoculated and some economies open up, the general manager suggested that the burden of spreading the virus could shift toward younger adults. He told reporters that infections and hospitalizations among people aged 25 to 59 “are growing at an alarming rate”, possibly due to highly transmissible variants and increasing social mixing among young people. Concerns about younger adults contracting Covid-19 have already been reported by doctors in several hotspots – including Brazil, where a new variant has caused a devastating increase in hospitalizations and deaths. Shooting increases as variants cause concern The stern warning from the WHO serves as a reminder of the pandemic situation, which has not yet spread in the face of various vaccine distributions around the world. India suffers from a devastating second wave of the virus and a significant proportion of infections in the world are occurring there. The country has reported more than 200,000 new cases in each of the past six days – nearly 1.5 million in the past week – and overcrowded hospitals are evacuating patients as they fight the spread. Among India’s many active cases is former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who is in stable condition in hospital after contracting Covid-19. With more than 15 million infections, the country is now second only to the United States in global case studies. The US has reported almost 32 million infections. England added India to its travel ban list on Monday and Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled a planned trip there, but the political campaign is continuing despite the dire situation. Narendra Modi’s ruling party said it would hold “small public rallies” with a cap of 500 people in the state of West Bengal, one of five states where state elections are currently being held, according to a statement from the party on Monday. Much of Asia is struggling similarly to growing cases. A rise in Thailand has dampened hopes of welcoming more tourists there, with hospitality sites identified as a cause of recent outbreaks. In the US, where millions of people are vaccinated every day, cases and hospitalizations have increased over the past month. Experts cite variants of the coronavirus – including the more contagious strain B.1.1.7 that recently spurred another increase in Michigan – and a sense of the spread of pandemic fatigue as contributing factors. Meanwhile, in Europe, there are some signs of a plague on the continent’s third wave of infections and a spread of tuberculosis vaccines has begun to accelerate across the European Union. But vaccine reluctance and the prolonged effects of early vaccine fears are still evident; a mass vaccination center in the southern French city of Nice was forced to close early over the weekend after only 58 people found 4,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine – which could be linked to a very small number of rare cases of blood clots – a regional police spokesman told CNN. And European regulators face another decision regarding the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which US authorities discontinued after several cases of clotting were reported. A decision by the European Medicines Agency on the shooting is expected on Tuesday.

CNN’s Naomi Thomas, Christina Maxouris and Saskya Vandoorne contributed to the report

