A place with tears, what is there to laugh about, Priyanka Modin asks





Congress Secretary-General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday criticized the Narendra Modi government for mismanaging the second wave of the pandemic and said the Prime Minister failed to secure leadership at a crucial time. In an interview with IANS, Mrs. Vadra said the lack of planning and preparation between the first and second wave is the worst act of negligence and incompetent governance. The Prime Minister has completely failed to provide a sense of security, direction or leadership during this massive human crisis we are facing. Shockingly shocking just the day before yesterday [Sunday], he was on a public stage addressing thousands of people without the COVID protocol and laughing doing so. What’s funny? The whole country is in tears, she said. There are no hospital beds available, medicines are running out, crematoria are full, front line workers are exhausted … Where is the leadership? Where is the planning? Why do we lack facilities? Where is the money from the PM fund being used? Why has he done nothing to address the top five shortages of vaccines, beds, fans, oxygen and Remdesivir? Will he take responsibility for the poor planning and incompetence of his government? she asked. She said at a time when the government should focus on fighting the catastrophic situation, the Prime Minister continues to address election rallies. Even constructive suggestions from opposition parties are being rejected as politicization instead of being accepted in the spirit that the nation is in a serious crisis and every single life matters. Therefore, we all need to stand together and do everything we can to save lives, said Ms. Vadra. In a separate tweet, she said the government failed in the country to provide oxygen despite being its largest producer. India produces 7500 MT O2 per day. We are one of the largest manufacturers in the world. The lack of O2 is due to the lack of logistics to transport it. The government has failed us. Why not make a deal when a second wave was inevitable? There was time. It is not too late yet, she wrote on Twitter marking Mr. Modi and urging him to use every resource to save people from death as every life matters.

