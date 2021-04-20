Karnataka introduces curfew on weekends, curbing businesses





The Karnataka government on Tuesday imposed a weekend curfew and night curfew across the state and banned a number of businesses from operating to contain the COVID-19 wave. The new pandemic-related structure will be in effect until May 4th. While the night stop time will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., the weekend stop time will be from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday. The new restrictions come amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the state, as the cases crossed 21,000 on Tuesday, putting pressure on medical infrastructure. Educational institutions, cinemas, shopping malls, gymnasiums, yoga centers, spas, sports complexes, stadiums, swimming pools, amusement parks, theaters and bars are on the banned list until May 4. The guidelines prohibit social, political, sports, academic, cultural, religious gatherings, and large congregations. While the curfew will bring life to a ban on essential services, the rest of the day will see restrictions on business activities, an official explained. According to the order issued, all religious places / places of worship will be closed to the public although rituals and duties by the religious personnel in question are permitted. Restaurants and restaurants, liquor stores, bars and restaurants will only have departure services. Retail businesses dealing with food, snacks, fruits, vegetables, dairy and dairy booths, meat and fish and animal feed will be allowed to operate. Wholesale markets of vegetables, fruits and flowers will be allowed to operate in the open space / playground and the relocation of such markets to open areas should be completed by 23 April. Banks, insurance offices, pharmacy, stock market services, barber shops, salons and beauty salons, all construction and industrial activities are allowed with proper COVID-19 behavior. The stadium and playground will be open to sporting events and practice without spectators. While 50 people are allowed for marriages, 20 people will be allowed at funerals. The oil stations will be fully opened, and all government offices, autonomous bodies and public corporations will operate at 50% capacity. Departments dealing with emergency services, however, will function at full strength. In IT / ITES enterprises, only essential staff will work from the office and the rest will work from home, the guideline states, adding that private offices should, as far as possible, encourage work from home. Encouraging people to avoid unnecessary travel by private vehicles, the guidelines clarified that there are no restrictions on the interstate or intra-state movement of people and goods. The number of people traveling on buses, maximum cars, speed passengers and subway is caught at 50% of capacity. The measures came after a series of meetings, including one chaired by Governor Vajubhai Vala on Tuesday.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos