International
The Indian capital is running out of medical oxygen like pandemic growth
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Authorities in Delhi said hospitals in Indian capitals would begin running out of medical oxygen by Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the country faced a storm of coronaviruses dominating its health system.
Modi said the federal government was working with local authorities across the country to provide adequate supplies of hospital beds, oxygen and anti-viral drugs to fight a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The situation was manageable until a few weeks ago. The second wave of infections has come as a storm, he said in a televised address to the nation, urging citizens to stay inside and not panic amid India’s worst health emergency in memory.
Central and state governments as well as the private sector are working together to provide oxygen supplies to those in need. We are trying to increase production and supply of oxygen throughout the country.
Modi faces criticism that his administration lowered its defenses when coronavirus infections fell to a minimum of several months in February and allowed religious festivals and political rallies he himself addressed to continue.
India, the world’s second most populous country and currently hardest hit by COVID-19, reported the worst daily death toll on Tuesday, with large parts of the country now under siege amid a second rise in rapid ascent .
The health ministry said 1,761 people had died the previous day, bringing the number of Indians to 180,530 – still well below the 567,538 reported in the United States, though experts believe India’s current number exceeds the official number.
While we are making every effort to save lives, we are also trying to make a living and economic activity is less affected, Modi said, urging state governments to use blockades only as a last resort.
DELHI Runs out of oxygen
Manish Sisodia, Delhi’s deputy prime minister, said the main government hospitals in the city of 20 million people had oxygen worth between eight and 24 hours, while some private ones had enough for just four to five hours.
If we do not get enough supplies by tomorrow morning, it will be a disaster, he said, seeking urgent help from the federal government.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said bit.ly/2Qg99IY all travel should be avoided in India as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson canceled a visit to New Delhi that was scheduled for next week and his government said it would add India to the “red list” of travel.
Some major cities are already reporting a much larger number of cremations and burials under coronavirus protocols than those in official COVID-19 death rates, according to the crematorium and cemetery staff, the media and a compilation of government data.
Delhi reported close to 24,000 fresh infections on Monday, the highest daily increase ever, with a positive test rate exceeding 26%. The capital reported 240 deaths, bringing the total number there to more than 12,300 since the pandemic began last year.
Great pressure on hospitals and the health system now means that a good number who would have recovered, if they had been able to access hospital services, could have died, said Gautam I. Menon, a professor at the University. Ashoka.
On Tuesday, the health ministry reported 259,170 new infections nationwide – a sixth day of over 200,000 and approaching the top 300,000 seen in the United States in January.
Total coronavirus cases in India are now at 15.32 million, second only to the United States, with epidemiologists saying many other infectious variants of the virus were one of the main factors behind the recent increase in cases.
Manish Tewari, an opposition lawmaker, said on Twitter that a monumental tragedy of epic proportions is unfolding across India. No hospital beds, no oxygen, no vaccination.
Additional reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra and Nivedita Bhattacharejee in Bengaluru and Neha Arora in New Delhi; Edited by Sanjeev Miglani and Mark Heinrich
