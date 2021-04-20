International
Vaccine distribution in Canada operates at half capacity
While a maximum of 3.1 million COVID vaccines can be administered in Canada each week, vaccine proliferation in Canada only works at about half capacity, with 1.8 million people (58 percent to 3.1 million) receiving a shot in the last seven days.
The maximum number is based on a study of the individual capabilities of provinces and territories, which was compiled by the Canadian Public Health Agency (PHAC).
The agency recently reported the figure to the House of Commons Health committee, following a request from NDP health critic Don Davies.
At committee meetings on March 12 and April 16, Dave had requested May-Gene. Dany Fortin, who is responsible for organizing the national turnout, and Iain Stewart, the president of PHAC, regarding Canada’s capacity.
“The range varies between provinces and territories due to the different ways used (e.g., pharmacies, mass clinics, doctors’ offices, etc.), population sizes and supply of vaccines,” PHAC said in a written statement. on the commission, which its members received on Monday and iPolitics received.
“It is estimated that approximately 3.1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can be administered each week nationwide.”
The spread of vaccines in Canada began slowly, lagging behind many of its allies earlier this year.
But in recent weeks, the average number of doses Canada has received from companies like Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca has approached two million a week, allowing Canada to exceed the average vaccination rate in most G20 countries.
READ MORE:Ottawa provides millions more doses of the vaccine as Moderna deliveries slow down
Nearly 25 percent of Canadians had received a dose of the COVID vaccine by Tuesday.
In May, the country will receive about 3 million doses a week, according to distribution schedules shared by Ottawa.
One of the goals of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to ensure that everythingThe Canadian who wants a kick can get one up to Canada Day. Trudeau has also promised that Canada will have received enough doses to vaccinate the entire population of Canada by the end of September.
If the provinces manage to administer as many vaccines as possible, both federal government standards would be beaten for weeks.
For months, Trudeau and several prime ministers, including Ontario’s Doug Ford, have blamed each other for Canada’s slow dispersal.
Ford has consistently demanded more vaccines from the Federal Liberals, insisting that Ontario’s dose administration has not reached its full potential due to lack of supply.
Ford says Ontario has the capacity to deliver 150,000 shots a day totaling over one million a week but has yet to reach that target.
The closest Ontario came was on April 16, when 115,634 doses were administered. Ontario has delivered more than 100,000 hits a day just eight times since the start of distribution. A total of 90,409 shots were administered on Monday and 66,897 were fired on Sunday, the lowest number in two weeks.
According to a statement from the Fords office, the prime minister asked Canada’s European allies over the weekend for more doses, despite Ottawa announcing more Pfizer shipments last week.
As we await a federal decision to lower the age limit for AstraZeneca, and in response to the recent cut in Moderna shipments, the Prime Minister has begun to turn to consulates to test and secure more Ontario vaccine supplies from our international allies. , statement read.
