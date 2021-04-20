Saudi Arabia Mawhiba, ALESCO launch initiative to support Arab talent

JEDDAH: While excessive food consumption during the month of Ramadan runs counter to the purpose of the holy month, for many Saudis and people in the region, it is time to indulge in special foods, which often lead to overeating.

For years, Saudis have faced problems with being overweight, with unhealthy diets leading to a variety of poor health conditions. As numerous campaigns have been launched to combat the issue, including the Saudi Federation of Sports for All (SFA), their advice seems to fall on deaf ears during Ramadan.

Arab News spoke with nutrition experts and fitness trainers who discussed their tips to help reduce hunger and maintain a healthy weight.

Saudi fitness trainer Nouf Hamadallah, 37, explained that there is no better time to exercise during Ramadan; on the contrary, the time and intensity of the training may vary from person to person.

Exercises during Ramadan depend on the flexibility of their schedule. There is no specific time to work out. Most people who believe in this are misinformed by what they read, she told Arab News.

A common advice in popular articles says that if people work out before iftar, they will burn calories and lose weight. But it depends on their goals and calories

intake Some people may not work while fasting because they feel sick and nauseous and their blood sugar drops. Then they are discouraged by the exercises, not knowing that all they have to do is change the time and nature of their training. There is no one-size-fits-all approach.

She added that it is easy to lose muscle mass if people do not choose the right foods for iftar and semen, also stressing that it is essential to hydrate in the morning. If one chooses to work immediately before iftar, a protein shake and a nutritious dense meal with few carbohydrates are advised in rapid breakdown.

What you eat for sahoor will determine your energy levels for the next day as well. It should be a meal with a good amount of protein and vegetables, Hamadallah said. When your body is depleted of energy, the first thing you look for is sugar, and that is what we want to avoid.

Digestive problems like acid reflux also occur due to poor eating habits in Ramadan, she added, and people with such digestive issues should consider specific foods that irritate their stomach.

She recommended that they avoid these foods if they are planning to exercise and instead drink some dates, soup and maybe a cup of coffee before they start their workout, saving a full meal afterwards.

Iftar and sahori should also be divided into portions to avoid digestive problems, she added.

Saudi clinical and sports nutritionist Arwa Bajkhaif, 29, said Ramadan is a golden opportunity to fast and practice self-control. If one wants to adopt healthy habits or get rid of bad habits, Ramadan is a great chance to do so.

People should know their dietary requirements and follow a diet appropriate to their particular health situation during the holy month of Ramadan, Bajkaif told Arab News

For individuals with chronic diseases such as diabetes, I recommend that you visit an endocrinologist for insulin and medication regulation and a clinical dietitian for follow-ups to adjust the amount and type of carbohydrates accordingly.

As for changing eating habits, she suggested that people should not adopt more than three light and healthy habits. Being realistic and specific is essential to achieving health goals.

Saudi dietitian Alaa Gotah advised people to drink plenty of water between iftar and sahor, avoid sugary drinks especially during iftar to maintain insulin levels, and eat plenty of hydrating foods like salads while limiting carbohydrate intake and sweets.

She stressed that fasting cleanses the body of toxins and forces cells into processes that are not usually stimulated when a steady flow of fuel from food is always present.

Sahoor should include a healthy amount of fiber, which stays in the intestines for a long time. To reduce the feeling of thirst and hunger, it is recommended to eat fruits that contain dietary fiber and magnesium, such as bananas, dates and watermelon, Gotah told Arab News.

The study found that being overweight was significantly associated with type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension, among other diseases.

The Saudi Sports Federation for All launched a campaign to help people stay active during the holy month by introducing the Ramadan Step Edition together, where people are encouraged to walk or run 20 kilometers for 20 days during Ramadan.