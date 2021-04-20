Maharashtra plans to use steel and thermal power plants for oxygen





MAHARASHTRA PLANS to utilize iron and steel plants and power plants to divert oxygen for medical use. At a cabinet meeting Tuesday, the health department discussed launching small Covid centers near thermal plants to supply oxygen directly to patients and shorten transportation time. It is also not possible to pour oxygen from these plants into cylinders. Daily oxygen demand from Maharashtra has increased to 1,550 MT, well above its production capacity of 1,250 MT. The state relies on other states to supply 300 MT every day. There was debate as to whether Covid centers could be built near the four power plants in Parli, Paras, Korad and Khaparkheda to connect a pipeline. These plants do not have a bottle unit to compress and replenish oxygen in cylinders. A pipeline would enter directly into the Covid center and a valve would regulate its pressure. Similarly, an iron and steel plant in Wardha will soon be used for medical oxygen use. The plant will be able to provide over 100 MT of oxygen, which will meet the requirements of nearby districts. State officials said they are looking for all possible options to generate oxygen within the state and looking for more iron and steel plants for the purpose. Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde also demanded at the cabinet meeting that the state government set up a 100 MT oxygen plant. It will be used for Covid now and could later be used by district hospitals and medical colleges once the pandemic is over, he said. Senior health officials in the government said they expect the second peak of states in Covid cases soon if daily cases continue to move between 60,000-65,000 for the next few days. On Tuesday, 62,097 cases were registered in Maharashtra, bringing the active load to 6.83 lakh. As many as 519 deaths were reported Tuesday. Officials said they will look closely at the daily load this week to draw a certain pattern on the Covid curve. The Maharashtra growth rate has dropped from 13.1 per cent between April 4-11 to 12.6 per cent on April 11-18. With stronger restrictions from Wednesday, daily cases are expected to fall further. Officials said they expect the cases to start falling in May. We hope the peak will be registered within a few days, said a senior official. Data from one month show that the daily cases in February were 4,690, which increased to 21,222 in March and 47,116 in April in Maharashtra. But compared to other states, Maharashtra is showing signs of slowing down its growth rate. Its daily growth rate is 1.53 percent, lower than 17 other states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar and Gujarat. Five districts of Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Nashik continue to contribute to 60 percent of active cases in the state. Of the 6.7 active lakh cases, 2.46 lakhs are hospitalized. Of these, 19,471 are in the ICU and 4223 in the fan. The positivity rate of states is 25.5 percent and there are 12 districts with more than 30 percent positivity rate.

