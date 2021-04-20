Singapore lowers traveler quota from India as cases there increase, Singapore News & Top Stories

Travel restrictions for foreigners coming to Singapore from India are tightening amid the deteriorating Covid-19 situation and the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus there.
The number of entry approvals for those who are not Singaporean nationals or permanent residents but who have a recent travel history in India is declining with immediate effect.
An entry approval formally allows the holder to enter Singapore.
From 11.59pm tomorrow, all travelers from India will have to serve an additional seven-day stay (SHN) notice at their place of residence, following the usual 14-day SHN at a dedicated facility.
Those who have not yet completed their 14-day SHN by 11.59pm will also have to serve an additional seven days, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said yesterday.
Travelers will be tested for Covid-19 at the end of the initial 14-day SHN as well as at the end of the additional seven-day SHN.
Migrant workers in the construction, sea and process sectors coming from India will continue to undergo a 21-day SHN.
Several jurisdictions around the world have announced stricter rules for travel from India recently as the South Asian nation struggles with increasing numbers of cases. India reported more than 200,000 new cases every day for six days in a row since last Thursday, with 273,810 on Monday marking its highest account in all single days.
The United States and Britain imposed travel restrictions on India on Monday, with the US advising travelers not to visit India even if they are fully vaccinated.
Hong Kong banned passenger flights from India for two weeks from Monday and New Zealand has suspended travel from India, including for its own citizens, from 11 to 28 April.
Meanwhile, the situation in Hong Kong has improved and the SHN period for travelers coming to Singapore from the Chinese city will be reduced from 14 days to seven days. SHN can also be served at one’s place of residence in appropriate cases.
The reduced SHN period will apply to travelers who have stayed in Hong Kong for the last 14 consecutive days and who arrive in Singapore tomorrow from 11.59 pm.
They will undergo a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test (PCR) upon arrival and another PCR test prior to the completion of their seven-day SHN.
Singapore will also allow entry and transit for all long-haul holders and short-term visitors with the latest travel history to Britain and South Africa from tomorrow at 11.59pm.
This group had previously undergone restricted entry due to concerns about a more contagious variant of the coronavirus circulating in these countries.
Incoming travelers who have been to Britain and South Africa in the last 14 days prior to their entry will continue to undergo a seven-day SHN period at their place of residence, after a 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities.
The MoH also announced new measures to facilitate critical official travel that the Government of Singapore considers important for safeguarding or advancing Singapore’s national interests.
Singapore will allow fully vaccinated individuals who need to travel to higher risk countries as part of an official delegation to undergo a strict testing and self-isolation regime from tomorrow at 11.59pm.
Travelers who have not been fully vaccinated will continue to be subject to the prevailing border measures upon their return.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit