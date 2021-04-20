Singapore lowers traveler quota from India as cases there increase, Singapore News & Top Stories

Travel restrictions for foreigners coming to Singapore from India are tightening amid the deteriorating Covid-19 situation and the emergence of new variants of the coronavirus there.

The number of entry approvals for those who are not Singaporean nationals or permanent residents but who have a recent travel history in India is declining with immediate effect.

An entry approval formally allows the holder to enter Singapore.

From 11.59pm tomorrow, all travelers from India will have to serve an additional seven-day stay (SHN) notice at their place of residence, following the usual 14-day SHN at a dedicated facility.

Those who have not yet completed their 14-day SHN by 11.59pm will also have to serve an additional seven days, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said yesterday.

Travelers will be tested for Covid-19 at the end of the initial 14-day SHN as well as at the end of the additional seven-day SHN.

Migrant workers in the construction, sea and process sectors coming from India will continue to undergo a 21-day SHN.

Several jurisdictions around the world have announced stricter rules for travel from India recently as the South Asian nation struggles with increasing numbers of cases. India reported more than 200,000 new cases every day for six days in a row since last Thursday, with 273,810 on Monday marking its highest account in all single days.

The United States and Britain imposed travel restrictions on India on Monday, with the US advising travelers not to visit India even if they are fully vaccinated.

Hong Kong banned passenger flights from India for two weeks from Monday and New Zealand has suspended travel from India, including for its own citizens, from 11 to 28 April.

Meanwhile, the situation in Hong Kong has improved and the SHN period for travelers coming to Singapore from the Chinese city will be reduced from 14 days to seven days. SHN can also be served at one’s place of residence in appropriate cases.

The reduced SHN period will apply to travelers who have stayed in Hong Kong for the last 14 consecutive days and who arrive in Singapore tomorrow from 11.59 pm.

They will undergo a Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction test (PCR) upon arrival and another PCR test prior to the completion of their seven-day SHN.

Singapore will also allow entry and transit for all long-haul holders and short-term visitors with the latest travel history to Britain and South Africa from tomorrow at 11.59pm.

This group had previously undergone restricted entry due to concerns about a more contagious variant of the coronavirus circulating in these countries.

Incoming travelers who have been to Britain and South Africa in the last 14 days prior to their entry will continue to undergo a seven-day SHN period at their place of residence, after a 14-day SHN at dedicated facilities.

The MoH also announced new measures to facilitate critical official travel that the Government of Singapore considers important for safeguarding or advancing Singapore’s national interests.

Singapore will allow fully vaccinated individuals who need to travel to higher risk countries as part of an official delegation to undergo a strict testing and self-isolation regime from tomorrow at 11.59pm.

Travelers who have not been fully vaccinated will continue to be subject to the prevailing border measures upon their return.