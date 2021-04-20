INTERNATIONAL NEWS: Former police officer guilty of murder and homicide in the George Floyd case

By AMY FORLITI, STEPHEN GROVES and TAMMY WEBBER Associated Press

Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for killing George Floyd on the sidewalk with his knee in a Neck’s Neck in a case that sparked worldwide protests, violence and a furious review of racism and police in the United States

Chauvin, 45, could be sent to prison for decades.

The jury of six white people and six blacks or multiracial returned with its verdict after about 10 hours of discussions within two days. Chauvin was found guilty of all counts: second-degree murder involuntarily, third-degree murder and second-degree murder.

His face was darkened by a COVID-19 mask, and little reaction could be seen beyond his eyes moving across the courtroom.

His bail was immediately revoked and he was taken with his hands closed behind his back.

The verdict was read out in a court surrounded by concrete barriers and razor wires and patrolled by National Guard troops in a town on the brink of another round of riots not only over the Chauvin affair but over the deadly killing of a police officer. black teenager, Daunte Wright, on a suburb of Minneapolis April 11th.

The identities of the jury members were kept secret and will not be released until the judge decides it is safe to do so.

Three other former Minneapolis officers charged with aiding and abetting the murder in Floyd’s death will stand trial in August.

Floyd, 46, died May 25 after being arrested on suspicion of passing a counterfeit $ 20 bill for a pack of cigarettes at a corner market. He panicked, prayed he was claustrophobic and was fighting police when they tried to put him in a team car. They placed him on the ground instead.

At the heart of the matter was the torturous video of Floyd viewers repeatedly gasping for breath, “I can’t breathe” and viewers shouting at Chauvin to stop as the officer pressed his knee above or near Floyd’s neck for what authorities say was 9 1/2 minutes Floyd slowly fell silent and limped.

Prosecutors played the footage in the first case, during the opening statements, with Jerry Blackwell telling the jury, “Trust your eyes.” And it was shown over and over again, a framework was once analyzed by witnesses from both sides.

After Floyd’s death, demonstrations and widespread violence erupted in Minneapolis, around the country and beyond. The noise also led to the removal of Confederate statues and other offensive symbols such as Aunt Jemima.

In the months that followed, many states and cities restricted the use of force by the police, reorganized disciplinary systems, or submitted them to police departments for closer oversight.

The “Blue Wall of Silence” that often protects police accused of wrongdoing collapsed after Floyd’s death: Minneapolis police chief quickly called it a “murder” and fired four officers, and the city reached a staggering $ 27 million settlement with Floyd’s family as the jury selection was underway.

Police procedure experts and law enforcement veterans inside and outside the Minneapolis department, including the chief, testified to the prosecution that Chauvin used excessive force and went against his training.

Medical experts for the prosecution said Floyd died of asphyxia, or lack of oxygen, because his breathing was narrowed by the way he was held in the abdomen, his hands were caught behind him, a knee in the neck and his face was blocked on the ground.

Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson called in a police expert on the use of force and a forensic pathologist to help Chauvin act reasonably against a suspect who was fighting and Floyd died of an underlying heart condition. and his illicit drug use.

Floyd had high blood pressure, an enlarged heart and narrowed arteries, and fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in his system.

Under the law, the police have certain discretion to use force and it is judged whether their actions were “reasonable” in these circumstances.

The defense also tried to make the case that Chauvin and the other officers were hindered in their duties by what they perceived as a growing hostile mob.

Chauvin did not testify, and everything the jury or the public ever heard through an explanation from him came from a police camera video after an ambulance had taken Floyd 6-foot-4, 223 pounds. Chauvin said to a passerby: “We have to control this guy because he’s a considerable guy … and it looks like he probably got something.”

The prosecution case also included tearful testimony from observers who said police held them back when they protested what was happening. Eighteen-year-old Darnella Frazier, who shot the essential video, said Chauvin only gave passersby a “cold” and “heartless” look.

She and others said they felt a sense of helplessness and guilt extended from witnessing Floyd’s death in slow motion.

“Nights have passed since I stayed awake, apologizing and apologizing to George Floyd for not doing more, and not physically interacting and not saving his life,” Frazier testified as the 19-year-old cashier at the market of the neighborhood, Christopher Martin, complained that “this could have been avoided” if only he would have rejected the $ 20 bill suspect.

To make Floyd more than a crime statistic in the eyes of the jury, the prosecution summoned his girlfriend to the booth, who told the story of how they met and how they struggled with opioid addiction and his younger brother Philonise . He recalled how Floyd helped him learn to catch a football and made “the best banana mayonnaise sandwiches”.