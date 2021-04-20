Johnson & Johnson stands by the positive benefit / risk profile of its Covid-19 vaccine





The Prime Minister of West Bengal and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has been spotted at the center of an election rally with TMC candidates from Beleghata to Bowbazar on April 15 in Kolkata, India. Samir Jana / Hindustan Times / Getty Images The ruling political party of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it will no longer hold large election rallies in the state of West Bengal, citing a difficult phase of the pandemic. Instead, the Modis party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will hold small public rallies, “with a cap of 500 people, according to a BJP statement issued Monday. West Bengal, one of the five Indian states where elections are currently being held, has seen tens of thousands in attendance at rallies organized by the BJP and the Trinamool Congress Party currently running the state government. West Bengal, which has never had a BJP government, has become a major focus for the party. However, elections are being held amid the country’s second wave. On Tuesday, India reported a sixth day in a row with more than 200,000 new cases of Covid-19, according to a CNN number of figures from the Indian health ministry.

The country has reported nearly 1.5 million new cases in the last seven days alone.

India’s health ministry also reported 1,761 new deaths, the highest in nearly 10 months.

In West Bengal, a total of 668,353 total cases were reported, including 10,606 deaths and 53,418 active cases, according to the Indian Ministry of Health on Tuesday. Rahul Gandhi, leaderof India ‘s main opposition party, said the Indian National Congress had suspended all public rallies in West Bengal on Sunday. The Prime Minister of the WestBengaland Founder of the Congress Party Trinamool MamataBanerjeesaid at a rally on Monday that she would hold brief meetings considering the ongoing pandemic. Banerjeealso accused the central government of inadequately preparing India’s current wave, saying Modi has done nothing to stop covid nor has he let anyone else do anything to stop him and that the prime minister is responsible. Congress party Trinamool has also called on the country’s election commission to combine the remaining election phases into one day, due to rising issues. If this strategy is adopted, it will speed up the electoral process and eliminate the need for further electoral rallies. Right now, the election commission is currently moving forward with a phased election strategy. WestBengal has a total of eight voting days, with three remaining. The next voting date is April 22nd.

