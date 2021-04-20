Brittany Higgins writes letter to Prime Minister Scott Morrison requesting urgent meeting

Brittany Higgins has written to the Prime Minister urging him to hold face-to-face talks with him next week outlining key reforms in Parliament House for staff.

But former Liberal Party staffer who claims he was raped by a colleague in former Secretary of Defense Linda Reynolds office two years ago has expressed concern that a date has not yet been set.

Despite the Prime Minister publicly announcing his offer for a meeting, there is still no set date when it will happen.

In correspondence received from news.com.au, she is calling for new protections for political employees and a security review to allow APS officers to refuse entry to wild and vulnerable passenger holders.

“I appreciated your email on April 6, 2021 by formally sending an invitation to meet with the Prime Minister,” she writes.

“In the spirit of reform, since publicly and privately I have welcomed the opportunity to meet.

“As I have made clear in my public statements, I consider this an extremely important opportunity to fix a broken system and ensure that no other staff should experience something similar again in the House of Parliament.”

It is not clear whether the proposed talks will take place at the House of Parliament or abroad in Lodz.

RELATED: ScoMo reaches out to Brittany Higgins

RELATED: Brittany Higgins signs a big deal for the book

The Prime Minister has previously noted Mrs. Higgins “trauma” for returning inside the building she last attended outside during the March 4 Justice rally.

However Ms. Higgins is understood to be happy to have met the Prime Minister at the House of Parliament in his office.

News.com.au first broke the story of Ms. Higgins’s claim on February 15, a revelation that sparked a national debate and mass protests.

“In the wake of a national conversation about consent and harassment in the workplace, I hope Parliament implements meaningful reform and seeks to lead by example in the future,” Ms Higgins wrote.

“Political advisors have very little protection, resources and confidential reporting mechanisms to address every workplace issue. They are not public servants and work in an extremely high pressure environment.

“Too often, a workplace culture can emerge that enables inappropriate behavior which is exacerbated by inequality in power dynamics within offices, among colleagues, within wider political structures, and even between lobbyists and media sharing the same place. pune.

Ms. Higgins says the main things she wants to discuss are:

• Reform of laws that allow parliamentarians currently have the ability to terminate staff without any reason given, legislation should change this by making staff conclusions more in line with the norm described in the 2009 Fair Work Act;

• Independent Complaints Body. It is widely known that the reporting system of the Department of Finance is largely impotent.

• Establish an independent and confidential ombudsman of internal parliamentary conduct or other independent grievance body for IPEA-like ministerial staff;

• Transparency of Government Personnel Committee Membership.

• Transparency to the public about the people sitting in the ‘Star Room’ verifying political staff.

• Improved Protocols and Procedures for DPS Employees.

Ms. Higgins also outlines suggestions for security improvements in the House of Parliament. The security staff who told the Four Corners that Ms. Higgins was so affected by alcohol that she could not put her shoes back in the office with the man she claimed had sexually assaulted her that night.

They also did not call an ambulance when she was found naked in the office.

Ms. Higgins’ letter suggests that the following should happen:

• Provide DPS ministerial security staff with improved processes and procedures to provide them with a larger agency when dealing with mitigating circumstances.

This would provide DPS employees with a larger agency at work:

• Refuse entry to a clean wild person at 1am on weekends.

• Call an ambulance in the wake of finding women partially naked, who had only been left for hours.

She is proposing a meeting next week.

“According to the e-mail I sent on April 13, 2019, I am available on April 28-30 to meet as I will be in Canberra for personal reasons. Does this suit you? ”She wrote.

“I would like to bring lawyers to the meeting. Primarily, to serve as a support during the day.

“Given the circumstances, I think it is important to be sure that the parties directly involved will not be physically present at the meeting. I trust in you to exercise your judgment in this regard. ”