Global carbon dioxide emissions set for their second-largest increase in history – News





Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions will increase by 1.5 billion tonnes in 2021 the second largest increase in history reversing the decline in recent years caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, a new IEA report shows released today. This would be the largest annual emission increase since 2010, during the intensive carbon recovery from the global financial crisis. IEAs Global Energy Review 2021 estimates that CO2 emissions will increase by almost 5% this year to 33 billion tonnes, based on the latest national data from around the world as well as real-time analysis of economic growth trends and new energy projects that have been set come online. The main motive is the demand for coal, which is set to increase by 4.5%, exceeding its level in 2019 and approaching its all-time peak from 2014, with the electricity sector accounting for three quarters of this growth. Global carbon emissions will jump by 1.5 billion tonnes this year driven by the resurgence of coal use in the energy sector. “This is a terrible warning that the economic recovery from the Covid crisis is currently anything but sustainable for our climate,” said Fatih Birol, IEA Executive Director. If governments around the world do not move quickly to start reducing emissions, we are likely to face an even worse situation in 2022. The Climate Leaders Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden this week is a critical moment to commit to clear and immediate action ahead of COP26 in Glasgow. Global energy demand is set to grow by 4.6% in 2021 led by emerging markets and emerging economies pushing it above its 2019 level. Demand for all fossil fuels is growing significantly in 2021, with coal and gas set to rise above their 2019 levels. Oil is recovering strongly but is expected to stay below its peak in 2019 as the aviation sector remains under pressure. Expected increase in coal use dwarfs of renewable sources by almost 60%, despite the acceleration of demand for renewable sources. More than 80% of the projected growth in coal demand in 2021 is set to come from China, led by China. Coal use in the United States and the European Union is also on the rise, but will remain below pre-crisis levels. Electricity generation from renewable sources is set to surpass by over 8% by 2021, accounting for more than half of the increase in total electricity supply worldwide. The biggest contribution to that growth comes from the sun and wind, which are on track for their largest annual growth in history. Wind power generation is projected to increase by 275 terawatt hours, or about 17%, from last year. Electricity production from solar PV is expected to increase by 145 terawat-hours, almost 18% from last year. Their combined output is well on its way to reaching more than 2,800 terawat-hours by 2021. Renewables are set to provide 30% of worldwide electricity generation by 2021, their largest share of the energy mix since the start of the Industrial Revolution and by less than 27% in 2019. China is expected to count nearly half the global increase in electricity generation from renewable sources, followed by the United States, the European Union and India. Global Energy Review is the IEA annual update on the latest trends in world energy and CO2 emissions. It covers all major fuels and technologies, providing knowledge across regions, economies and countries.

