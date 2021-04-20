Duterte “Not interested” in confronting China over Fisheries Rights





Chinese naval militia ships at Whitsun Bank, March 2021 (Philippine Armed Forces) from

Maritime Executive

04-20-2021 06:25:00 At a news conference Monday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte made it clear that his administration has no intention of taking action to confront China’s naval militia and “is not so keen now” on the interests of Filipino fishermen. “Now I am not very interested in fishing. “I do not think there are enough fish to quarrel,” Duterte said. If Chinese forces are to challenge the Philippine EEZ fishing rights again, he said, he can send “five coast guard boats and … they can play with each other and see who is faster”. Duterte reiterated his long-held concern that any attempt to intervene in superior Chinese forces would end badly. “If we go there to assert our jurisdiction, it will be bloody,” he said. However, if China were to independently pursue oil and gas drilling in the Philippine EEZ without partnering with Manila, the Philippine government would send “gray hull” warships in response to Duterte. “If they start drilling for oil there, I will tell China, is this part of our agreement? If this is not part of our agreement, I will also drill for oil there,” he said. “If they get the oil, it would be time for us to act on it.” Beijing and Manila have already signed a memorandum of understanding on offshore oil and gas cooperation, and the Duterte administration has lifted a moratorium on exploration in the Philippine sector of the South China Sea as part of its economic negotiations with China. In March, more than 200 Chinese naval militia boats were spotted at Whitsun Reef, a feature submerged in an atoll within the Philippine EEZ. After numerous protests from Manila, most left; since last week, at least half a dozen remained, along with a China Coast Guard cutter. Previous attempts to occupy the Chinese island in the region have begun with civilian operations, followed by large-scale clearing, land reclamation, air base construction and the installation of military equipment, including air defense radars and missile systems.







