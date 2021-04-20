



LUISVILLE, Ky. – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) announces today that it is known for being included in the Forbes prestigious list of Best Employers for Diversity 2021. These results are the result of rigorous analysis by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world’s leading statistics portal and ranking provider industry. The price list was announced today and can be viewed on Forbes website. Papa Johns was one of 18 restaurant companies that were named to the list of 500 employers. Every day at Papa Johns we work to build a culture of leaders who believe in diversity, inclusion and profitability, guided by our core corporate values, especially Everyone belongs to. Not only is it the right thing to do, a culture where everyone belongs helps us attract and retain talent and encourages successful innovation, as seen in the Companys’ accelerated transformation, said Marvin Boakye, Chief of People and Diversity We are honored to be recognized and celebrated for our teams working hard to create a great company where everyone can be their own authenticity, taking ownership of their contributions and moving forward to do the right thing. The best employers for diversity were selected based on Statista’s innovative methodology, providing unbiased results and providing reliable knowledge. Over 50,000 U.S. employees were surveyed in companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees to identify the best employers for diversity. The evaluation was based on four different criteria: Direct recommendations: Employees were asked to give their views on a series of statements regarding Age, Gender, Ethnicity, Disability, LGBTQA + & General Diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, the elderly and ethnic minorities were higher than non-minority groups.

Employees were asked to give their views on a series of statements regarding Age, Gender, Ethnicity, Disability, LGBTQA + & General Diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, the elderly and ethnic minorities were higher than non-minority groups. Indirect recommendations: Participants were also given the opportunity to evaluate other employers in their respective industries who stand out positively or negatively in relation to diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were taken into account.

Participants were also given the opportunity to evaluate other employers in their respective industries who stand out positively or negatively in relation to diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were taken into account. Diversity among Managers / Senior Board AND Diversity Engagement Indicators were also part of the evaluation. Pope Johns is grateful to be recognized by Forbes for its progress in all three areas, as it continues to strive to be a diverse and inclusive organization. About Pope Johns Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: PGRRBGRRSIT MET T MIR. MET GOOD PIZZA. Papa Johns believes that the use of high quality ingredients leads to high quality pizzas. Its original dough is made from only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa Johns tops her pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with roasted tomatoes in vines that go from vine to can on the same day, and meat without fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Pope Johns is based in Louisville, Ky. And it is the third largest pizza delivery company in the world with more than 5,360 restaurants in 50 countries and territories. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa Johns mobile app for iOS or Android.

