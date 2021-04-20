International
COVID-19: Saskatchewan extends AstraZeneca age right to 40, extends public health orders
Saskatchewan has extended its entitlement to AstraZeneca to those 40 and older, in an announcement made by the province on Tuesday.
The province said it delivered the AstraZeneca vaccine to any resident aged 55 and over who wants to get it.
She said there are nearly 15,000 doses of AstraZeneca currently in the province with less than 9,000 available to the Saskatchewan Health Authority who are administering the vaccine.
The remaining doses are assigned for administration.
Saskatchewan has not yet opened the vaccine right to all residents aged 40 and over, but is planning to do so on April 28th.
As of now, the province expects to raise the vaccine age of 44 and over in the province on Thursday.
When the province opens the vaccine right to all residents aged 40 and over, Saskatchewan will prioritize entry through a mass vaccination facility for first responders and front-line workers aged 16 and over.
The province also announced that it is expecting Pfizer shipments to arrive in Regina and Saskatoon on Tuesday.
Deliveries to North Battleford, Prince Albert and Yorkton are expected Wednesday.
New shipments mean allocations for May have increased to 63,180 doses and 74,880 for June.
So far, the province said it has administered 357,447 doses of the vaccine and that 51 percent of Saskatchewan residents aged 40 and over have received their first dose.
Saskatchewans public health measures have been extended
Public health orders in Saskatchewan have been extended until May 10, outlined in the daily provincial COVID-19 update on Tuesday.
Under current health orders, home blisters are limited to immediate households throughout Saskatchewan. Outdoor meetings are limited to a maximum of 10 people.
Physical distance of at least two meters should be maintained between families
The province also announced additional restrictions on Regina. All licensed restaurants and establishments must be closed for personal dining. Receipt and delivery are still allowed.
Traveling is also strongly discouraged within or outside the Regina area and those who can work from home are required to do so by the province.
Further details about public health measures can be found here.
The province also announced changes to non-contact individual outdoor sports for activities such as tennis, pickling and disc golf.
She encourages participants to avoid participating in outdoor sports if they exhibit any symptoms related to COVID-19. Masks and cleansers on hand are also strongly recommended.
A complete list of instructions can be found here.
Saskatchewan reports 249 new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths
The province reported 249 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 38.65, 2,640 of which are considered active. Six cases are awaiting residence information.
Tuesday cases are found as follows: West North West (2), Far North East (2), North West (19), North Central (17), North East (1), Saskatoon (55), Central West (6 ), Central East (13), Regina (102), South-West (7), South-Central (7) and South-East (16). Two (2) new cases have pending information.
COVID-19: Saskatchewan chief physician renews call for vigilance amid recent group blasts
As of April, the province is reporting 5,027 variants of concern with most cases in Regina, 2,990.
The province said 195 people are in hospital with 144 receiving hospital care while 51 people are in intensive care, 35 of whom are in Regina.
The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 247.
