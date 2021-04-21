Haudenosaunee chiefs declare a moratorium on development throughout the Haldimand tract

The Heads of the Six Traditional Nations have announced an official moratorium on development within the Haldimand tract, a vast land area that stretches 10 km on either side of the Grand River as it passes through Dundalk, Ont. down to Lake Erie.

Standing outside the Longhouse, Council of Heads of the Haudenosaunee Confederation said construction could not continue without the approval of the people doubling their support for land reclamation in Caledonia which now enters the 10th month.

The Haudenosaunee Confederation Council of Chiefs approves, supports and recognizes that development should not continue on our lands, Roger Silversmith, head of the Cayuga Nation Snipe Clan, told reporters on Tuesday.

Haedenosaunee Confederacy chiefs and clan mothers continue to support the efforts and stand behind our people who are defending our land rights.

The British crown crowned the disputed territory from the Mississauga nation and gave it to the Haudenosaunee (also known as the Iroquois or Six Nations) in 1784 as payment for their military support during the American Revolution.

Nearly half a century later, settlers were pouring freely into the tract of the Grand River and the Crown began to put pressure on the Haudenosaunee to surrender.

Our ancestors faced overwhelming chances, relentless pressure to give up our lands, Deyohowe explained. We all know that unscrupulous measures were used to force our ancestors to sell the land. Other times, complete deception occurred.

The Crown received delivery documents in 1841 and 1844, but the legality of these transactions has been discussed. The traditional chiefs and the 1492 Land Back Lane group maintain the land without patent.

The current reserve limits were set in 1850. It includes less than five percent of the original grant. Community members began taking direct action to reclaim the land in 2006.

Land reclamation efforts mark 15 years

Today marks the 15th anniversary of an Ontario Provincial Police raid to occupy the development of the Douglas Creek Estates in Caledonia, which has since been renamed Kanonhstaton.

This dispute has not only not been resolved but has expanded. Kanonhstaton is connected to Land Back Lane which was raided in August 2020 by an unopened dirt road.

Records recently obtained from APTN News revealed that police spent more than $ 16 million policing the McKenzie Meadows occupation during its first six months.

The OPP defended the costs, noting that there were burnt tires, torn roads, destroyed train tracks, a burned water main and blocked blockages run for weeks.

Skyler Williams, the group’s spokesman, said provincial and federal governments could have saved themselves a lot of money if they had sent someone to negotiate early.

Spending $ 90.00 a day in order to police it? Which could be fixed with $ 60 gas from Queens Park or maybe $ 100 round trip gasoline from Ottawa? observed Williams.

There was an easy way forward here. And there was absolutely no reason to be in this situation nine months later, or 15 years later when it comes to Kanonhstaton.

Matt Green, NDP MP for Hamilton nearby, joined Williams and the bosses for the announcement. It is one of the most high profile support groups.

He raised the issue at the House of Commons several times and visited the site last summer, something the developer complained to the police in letters received from APTN.

He also slammed the federation, calling the situation a major failure of this government to negotiate in a good way, nation by nation.

He said governments and developers need to prove they own the land.

Delayed justice is denied justice, Green said. Until these governments, until these developers can secure the clear title of these lands, then they are in fact getting involved in a de facto expropriation and theft of land.

The developer returns to court

Builder Foxgate Developments has turned to the courts to try to do just that.

Last week they filed a $ 222 million in damages claim against Canada, Ontario, OPP, a labor union collective, and 30 named individuals charged with various offenses.

Foxgate seeks a court order instructing Ontario and Canada to confirm that the Lands are not subject to a land claim by any Indigenous group, including any member of the Six Great River Nations (Six Nations), that may affect the title of the Lands of held by Foxgate, according to the April 15 claim statement.

In addition, the owners of Foxgates Losani Homes and Ballantry Homes claim that their reputation has been tarnished by what they claim is Crown negligence and failure.

The result is that the Losani Homes family and businesses have now been labeled by the general public for stealing land from indigenous people, the court said. The reputation damage of this perception is permanent and catastrophic for the family name.

These cases have already been the subject of substantive litigation in the form of detention orders.

The traditional chiefs and their development arm, the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI), have been appointed to various motions as a result of efforts to assert jurisdiction over the development of properties, hydroelectric and pipelines within the territory.

or the judge wrote in 2008 that traditional chiefs and the HDI claimed they had the right to grant or refuse permission to conduct a subdivision between the village of Cayuga, on land that the Six Nations handed over to the Crown 160 years ago.

The court went on to see, realistically, it equates to the claim of sovereignty. The special rights enjoyed by indigenous communities under our constitution do not include sovereignty.

Another judge concluded that the 1844 surrender was valid, at least when it came to disputed land in the town of Brantford.

Respondents’ claim to the title or return of the lands in question was extremely weak, the judge wrote after reviewing the reports of competing experts in 2010.

For more than 150 years, the Six Nations had done nothing to show innocent third-party buyers that there was a problem with the title on their lands.

The judge also cited the case law from the Chippewas and Sarnia case, now known as Aamjiwnaang, which ended 21 years ago.

The appellate court concluded that the land in present-day Sarnia was illegally taken from Aamjiwnaang but that the community could not return the land because innocent third parties had assumed that the original Crown land grant was valid.

The court was unwilling to intervene in private property rights, especially when the land was purchased in good faith by others for a good value, which left Chippewas with a claim for damages against the Crown.

The elected Council of Six Nations launched a similar compensation claim in 1995, and a trial is set to begin in the next two years.

As for traditional bosses, their laws understand land rights as a sacred trust invested in collective rather than private parties, Deyohowe: to explain.

They do not recognize Canadian jurisdiction and have little confidence that the courts will bring them to justice.

Well never win anything in their courts. Courts are made for them. Courts have been set up to take our land, to steal our land from us, he said.

That’s the big problem.

