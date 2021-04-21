US says Iran talks ‘positive’





The State Department said Tuesday that indirect talks with Iran over its nuclear program remain positive as an attack on an Iranian nuclear plant last week jeopardized negotiations. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters Tuesday that indirect talks through mediators in Vienna are ongoing, but a full return to the Obama-era Joint General Action Plan (JCPOA) remains a long way off. I would simply say in general that the talks continued in Vienna, as we know. The United States and Iran, we have, together, a stated, common goal of returning to mutual compliance with the JCPOA. We have been constructively engaged in a diplomatic process to achieve this goal. I think it continues to be fair to say that the talks have been similar to business, they have been positive, Price said. Yes, there has been some progress, but there is still a long way to go. I think it is fair to say that we have more roads ahead than we have in the mirror. Still, comments on the Awards show that talks remain ongoing following concerns that they could be derailed by a sabotage attack on the Irans nuclear facility at Natanz. Iran blamed Israel for the attack, which damaged centrifugal countries and turned production up months, and was followed by increasing its uranium enrichment beyond 60 percent, closer to the 90 percent needed for a nuclear weapon. The award recognized that no progress has been made on the path of reconciliation for either party. then-President Trump Donald Trump House votes to condemn Chinese government over Hong Kong Former Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93 White House ready for Chauvin Mvin verdict withdrew the US from the nuclear deal in 2018 and Washington and Tehran remain in dispute over how to return to the pact. Washington says Iran must return its uranium enrichment to the terms of the deal, but Tehran says sanctions imposed after then-President Trump pulled the US out of the deal must first be lifted for any changes to its program. nuclear become. We have shared ideas among the delegations present. It is fair to say that there has been no progress, but we have always said that this process, even if it went well enough, would not be easy or fast. And it certainly remains true, Price said. Iran must return to compliance. The name of the game was compliance for compliance. That remains where we are today. However, what we have always said is that we would not offer one-sided gestures or one-sided concessions. Our goal is for Iran to return to compliance.







