Temporary bond strength under GST draconian law: SC





NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday terminated the power of commissioners under GST law to temporarily annex property and bank accounts of appraisers as draconian and ordered them to follow the rule book and pass reasoned orders in the exercise of a power such.

“The power to order the temporary attachment of a taxable person’s property, including a bank account, is draconian in nature and the conditions set out in the statute for a valid exercise of power must be strictly met,” a bank of DY directors Chandrachud and MR Shah said as they overturned the interim union order approved against Radhakrishnan Industries located in Himachal Pradesh.

Writing the judgment on the bench, Justice Chandrachud said citizens’ legitimate concerns about the arbitrary exercise of power must be protected by ensuring that the legislative purpose to entrust authority with ordering the temporary bond be fulfilled.

“Exercising the power to order an interim supplement should be preceded by the formation of an opinion by the commissioner that needs to be done to protect the interest of the government’s revenue. Before ordering an interim supplement, the commissioner must form an opinion on the basis of tangible material that the appraiser is likely to defeat the claim, if any, and that, therefore, it needs to be done to protect the interest of the government revenue, ”the jeweler said.

“The expression necessary to make to protect government revenue means that the interests of government revenue cannot be protected without ordering an interim supplement; the formation of an opinion by the commissioner under Article 83 (1) must be based on material tangible relating to the necessity of ordering an interim supplement in order to protect the interest of government revenue, “the court added.

She said under the GST rules, a person whose property is attached has the right to dual procedural protection (a) a right to file objections on the grounds that the property was or is not compulsory to attach, and (b) an opportunity to be heard. “There has been a violation of the mandatory requirement of Rule 159 (5) and the commissioner was clearly misunderstood in the law when he concluded that he had a discretion whether or not to give an opportunity to be heard,” the jeweler said while breaking the attachment order.

Stoli said the commissioner was obliged to deal with the objections of the connection by adopting a reasonable order which should be communicated to the taxable person whose property is attached and also decided that an injured person should have the opportunity to runs HC against an inappropriate order connection

In the present case, SC said, “The Joint Commissioner, while ordering an interim supplement under Section 83, was acting as a delegate of the commissioner pursuant to the delegation carried out under Article 5 (3) and an appeal against the order of attachment of “It was not available under Article 107 (1). Therefore, the written request to the High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution challenging the order of temporary connection was consistent.”

