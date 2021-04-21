The first ‘vaccine passport’ launched in the UK with the app proving your stroke

Connect with us

The independent healthcare management application myGP has released the UK first vaccine certification technology for iOS users – with Android to follow in the coming weeks.

The myGP TICKet feature, accessed within the myGP app, indicates whether a patient is sufficiently protected against COVID-19 by displaying a simple green tick around a user photograph 12 days after the second dose of the vaccine.

This feature acts as a clinically provided tool to test vaccination status, displayed in real time and created directly from a patient medical record.

It was piloted by care homes Barchester Healthcare and Lilian Faithful in March and will be released on all platforms starting today.

The myGP app was developed by Hammersmith-based iPLATO Healthcare. Currently available to patients in 97 per cent of Englands GP practices, myGP has worked with the NHS as a secure provider, meaning the app is already an NHS-approved entry point for more than two million patients in the UK.

Allowing patients direct and secure access to their medical records. The application also allows the request of repeated prescriptions, reservation of medical doctor appointments, health monitoring and provides opportunities for other complementary health care services. More than 200,000 people in England have accessed their medical records through the app in just the last two months.

Hillary Cannon, Director of Innovation myGP TICKet, said: In 2019, we became a provider of digital health services provided by the NHS, so we have given our users access to their medical records for years.

“Recognizing the likelihood that a user may need, or really want, to demonstrate their vaccination status, we have developed this feature to isolate only vaccination information while keeping the rest of the information contained in medical register.

“All access is controlled by the patient and nothing is stored or displayed without the explicit consent of the users.

“We all know that social blockages and distances have brought live events, restaurants and the hospitality sector to their knees, all of our most beloved industry sectors.

“So it has been a passionate project of mine to reopen these businesses with capacity, or as close to it as possible, as soon as possible. The real beauty of this technology is that it is universal and available for all enrolled in a GP surgery in England. “

Although government guidelines for certifying COVID status are still unclear, it is believed that a combination of negative test results and vaccination tests will form the basis of what the government is likely to recommend.

iPLATO Healthcare has signed an agreement with V-Health Passport with the aim of evolving myGP TICKet into a common solution that includes vaccination status tests, COVID test results, antibody test results, and vaccine exclusion tests.

The government-run current events research program is testing and observing a number of factors on a series of events directly before the expected reopening of live events scheduled for June 21; including vaccination test and / or negative test results.

myGP, in discussion with Harlequins Rugby, are eager to pilot the combined myGP TICKet / V-Health solution in the hope of returning live rugby to capacity matches as soon as possible.

Laurie Dalrymple, CEO at The Harlequins said: Current social distance rules mean that most professional sports clubs and venues will struggle to get up to 50% capacity, which in reality is not a financially viable business model. Therefore, we are very eager to see all kinds of innovative solutions which can help safely support the return of a larger number of fans to stadiums.

The myGP application looks like an interesting technological solution and we are interested in collaborating to promote this new tool to our supporters in the future. This would be entirely optional for our supporters who wish to download the app and indicate their incoming vaccination status, for example, can do so to help test the technology in a lively environment. “Any supporter who participates, who would not prefer, will not be forced.”

NHS patients can learn more about myGP TICKet feature technology here: www.myGP.com/ticket. Business owners interested in using the new feature to get back to capacity can email [email protected]



