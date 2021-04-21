About us longer stop time, weekend brakes in Karnataka amid the sting of Covid- The New Indian Express





Express News Service BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced the weekend and overnight arrival schedule across the state which will be in effect from Wednesday to May 4th. These measures, to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the state, come with stricter protocols and restrictions accompanied by an almost total shock over the weekends. The night siege, which was implemented at seven district headquarters between 10pm and 5am has been extended across the state and will now be in effect from 9am to 6am. The order of arrival at the weekend will be in force from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday during which grocery stores, vegetables, meat, dairy shops will be open only from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. . The austerity measures came hours after Governor Vajubhai Vala chaired a meeting of all parties and green signaled a full blockade, if necessary. Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for state governments that blockades should be the last resort, Karnataka refrained from total blockade but chose to implement the weekend curfew and extend the overnight ban. “The Covid situation in Karnataka has reached serious proportions, forcing the government to take strict action. “We have no choice but to enforce strict restrictions,” said Interior Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Immediately after the meeting of all parties, the Minister of Interior had hinted that the possibility of severe restrictions. Hours later, new instructions were issued. An order issued by Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said that gyms, cinema halls, schools, colleges, shopping malls will remain closed until May 4th. Stadiums and playgrounds may be open for practical and training purposes. All places of worship will remain closed, but rituals may continue. Hotels and restaurants will only be allowed to provide transportation or delivery services. While construction activities are allowed during the week, it will be banned during the weekend siege. Industries have been allowed to operate in addition to essential service sectors such as banks, medical and paramedical services, police, postal services, media, etc., provided that the appropriate Covid-19 measures are observed. While all public transport will be open, capacity has been captured at 50 per cent.

