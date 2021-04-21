With the increase of Covid cases, the demand for ICU increases – New Indian Express





Express News Service BENGALURU: With the number of cases increasing every day and people frantically searching for beds, data available with the BBMP Covid-19 Hospital Bed Status (CHBS) show that only one ICU ventilation bed and no ICU beds are available in hospitals government in the city. Among government medical colleges including Victoria Hospital, Bowring Hospital and Lady Curzon, Charaka Specialty Hospital and Gosha GSHS Govt Hospital, only two beds in each category are available, also both at Gosha Hospital. The others have none. “The situation is alarming. We are seeing at least 15 to 20 people in a critical condition every day. They should be in the ICU, but we can not accommodate them. We will have to increase ICU beds, “said a senior doctor at Victoria Hospital. Although officials from the State Department of Health and doctors at private hospitals have claimed that CHBS records are inaccurate, there are 33 ICU beds and 19 ICU beds with fans are available in private hospitals. “We are already non-Covid patients in the neighborhood. Most of them cannot be moved immediately. We are trying our best to manage the situation, “said Dr Satyanarayana Mysore of Manipal Hospitals. Meanwhile, another senior doctor from a private hospital said:” We need to compile bed availability data and set them up. in CHBS. I realize it makes life easier for many people and even confrontations in hospitals can be avoided. “But there is no staff to manage all this.” Powerless warriors Meanwhile, Covid fighters are in a state of helplessness and panic as they are receiving at least 100 frantic calls a day looking for beds. Dr CN Manjunath, Director, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Disease and member of the Covid 19 Technical Advisory Committee, said, “The number of patients in the ICU is increasing. The double mutant may be playing its part and there is also late presentation. Many patients come late, which is leading to death. “The majority of deaths – the highest in the second wave to date – have occurred among patients suffering from shortness of breath, cough and fever, and were found to have been admitted with severe accompaniments. Senior bioethics researcher Anant Bhan said, “It is important that the government immediately works towards proper communication. People need to know when to go to the hospital and when they can manage Covid-19 at home. Not everyone may need hospitalization, but monitoring isolated cases at home then becomes an important aspect. We need to put it right away. Make CCCs (Covid Care Centers) in each neighborhood so that people who cannot afford to stay at home are treated here. This will prevent mortality. ” Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday told the media that sharing beds in private hospitals is not satisfactory. “We are working towards increasing ICU beds in government hospitals as well. “We will do it soon and make sure people are not in trouble,” he added.

