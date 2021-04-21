The myGP health app enhances the Covid-19 vaccine passport function

NHS-linked developers myGP mobile healthcare management applications should introduce a co-cooked vaccination certification feature V-Health Passports created to enable Apple iPhone users to test their Covid-19 vaccination status, with an Android version to follow immediately.

Duplicated myGP ticket, the feature has already been piloted by two care home operators, Barchester Health AND Lillian Loyal Care Homes, to enable their staff to safely and easily demonstrate their vaccination status when working with the elderly in need.

The feature can be accessed from within the app and will indicate if a user is considered sufficiently protected by Covid-19 by displaying a green tick around a user photo from 12 days after the second dose of the vaccine. MyGP Developer iPlato said this would act as a clinically provided tool to test vaccination status, in real time, created directly from NHS patient records.

A more comprehensive version of the function, which will include the latest Covid-19 test results, antibody test results or vaccine exclusion test for individuals who may be medically incapable of getting a vaccine will to be released in the coming weeks. The feature will be available only to those who have specifically requested and enabled it.

Recognizing the likelihood that a user may need, or really want, to demonstrate their vaccination status, we developed this feature to isolate only vaccination information while keeping the rest of the information contained in the medical record confidential, said Hillary Cannon, director of myGP ticket innovation.

All access is controlled by the patient and nothing is stored or displayed without the explicit consent of the users.

We all know that social blockages and distances have brought knee-jerk events, restaurants and the hospitality sector to their knees. It has been a passionate project of mine to reopen these businesses with capacity, or as close to it, as soon as possible. The real beauty of this technology is that it is universal and available to anyone enrolled in a medical operation in England.

The wider myGP app is now available to patients with about 97% of GP practices and is thought to have more than 200,000 users each month using it to access their medical records, to order recurring prescriptions , for book meetings, to track their health and to have complementary access. health care services.

IPlato and V-Health are also under discussion with organizations outside the healthcare sector ahead of wider openings planned across the UK in the coming weeks and months. Among them there are sports teams such as Harlequins Rugby, who has expressed an interest in piloting the solution in the hope of organizing live matches at full capacity sooner rather than later.

Harlequins CEO Laurie Dalrymple said the current measures of social distance would mean that The Stoop, clubs in west London, could only operate at 50% capacity, but that it was not a financially viable business model.

We are therefore very eager to see all sorts of innovative solutions that can safely help support the return of a larger number of fans to stadiums, Dalrymple said.

The myGP application looks like an interesting technological solution and we are interested in collaborating to promote this new tool to our supporters in the future. This would be entirely optional for our supporters who wish to download the app and indicate their vaccination status upon entry, for example, may do so to help test the technology in a lively environment. Any supporter who will participate, who would not prefer, will not be obliged to do so.

Meanwhile, the government seems to be moving forward with its vaccine passport schemes. According to an announcement for the first surface work by Order of Guido Fawkes, NHSX is recruiting for a number of roles in Leeds working on developing digital and non-digital options to enable UK residents to assert their Covid status. Applications for the roles close on April 23, with starting dates May 4.