The fire at the Langley construction site sent flammable debris into the sky, the witness says





A man living near the fire at the construction site that destroyed two unfinished building towers in Langley on Monday evening said hell was so intense that fiery debris was falling around him as he tried to warn neighbors to leave. SaboorMeherzad was working on his computer when he first heard the sirens. “When we looked out the window, you could actually see the red glow and the orange and the wood burning and the ash flying in the air,” he said. “I tried to see if I could get other people out of their houses … but there were pieces of wood flying and coming out of the sky. I had a piece of wood three meters by two meters near me as we were going door to door door “. Meherzaddo does not know if his consolation was damaged, but has not yet received a clear return. He and his wife and two-year-old daughter slept at a nearby hotel Monday night. On Tuesday, the family spent the day with dozens of other displaced people, camped outside an emergency reception center set up at Willoughby Hall awaiting news and feeling irritated by the lack of communication. “Weall are trying to put this behind us instead of sitting in a parking lot feeling like a donkey,” he said. “There are elderly people, there are children, so it is difficult.” Firefighters were called to the two-story, wooden-framed buildings under construction near the intersection of 208Street and 80 Avenue at 9:35 p.m. PT on Monday evening, and managed to find them fully involved in the blaze. It took until the early hours of the morning for 60 firefighters to take the flames under control. The water was still pouring in hot spots Tuesday afternoon. People displaced by the fire at the Langley construction site wait outside the emergency reception center at Willoughby Hall. (submitted by SaboorMeherzad) Bruce Ferguson, deputy chief of the Fire Department in Langley Township, said the building sprinkler systems were not yet operational and that some occupied and uninhabited neighboring units also suffered damage. “It’s too early to say if this is suspicious,” he said. “The fire investigation team has not been able to get close enough to make any kind of determination at this time.” Debris after last nights hell through the streets from my house. Thankfully no one was injured or killed. pic.twitter.com/1GKxTLdjir –@johnstonfooty Early reports said over 100 people had been displaced from their homes. No injuries were reported to either civilians or firefighters. In a statement, Metro-Can Construction, the general contractor for the site, said there was a security guard and an employee on site when the fire started. The company said it did not know the cause of the fire. The Langley Fire Department is asking anyone with video footage taken between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., including security cameras, to submit an email to [email protected]







