The government goes for a curfew at night until May 1 after the incitement of HC | Hyderabad News





Hyderabad: With Covid-19 cases growing in Telangana, particularly Hyderabad and surrounding areas, the state government on Tuesday ordered an immediate 10-night curfew. No one will be allowed outside from 9pm until 5am until May 1st. The state was drawn into imposing a curfew after the Telangana high court on Monday threatened to take matters into its own hands if reasonable restrictions were not imposed within 48 hours

The curfew orders say that the movement of all persons will be prohibited from 9 pm, except those providing essential services, central and state government officers with emergency services, medical personnel, pregnant women, patients and persons coming or go to airports, train stations and bus stations provided they have valid tickets.

The order has come at a time when the Telanganas case positivity rate has risen rapidly and is seeing more than 5,000 new cases every day in the second wave. In the first wave, the state had barely exceeded the limit of 3,000 cases per day.

The order also specified that during the curfew, all offices, firms, shops, restaurants and other institutions must be closed at 20:00. Those excluded include hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, pharmacies and those dealing with the provision of essential services such as print and electronic media, telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services, IT and IT-enabled services.

Home delivery services, gas stations, LPG, CNG, oil and gas stations, power generation, transmission and distribution, water supply and sanitation, storage and cold storage equipment, private security services and units production or services requiring continuous processing have also been excluded.

No restrictions have been placed on the interstate and intra-state movement of essential and non-essential goods. No special permit or permit will be required for such movements. Public transport services, including vehicles and taxis will be allowed to operate within the time allotted for the transport of the categories of people mentioned above during the night hours. Any violation of the guidelines will result in prosecution under Articles 51 to 60 of the 2005 Disaster Management Act and Article 188 of the IPC as well as other applicable laws, the order says.

The Ministry of Interior has issued an order setting out guidelines for effective control of Covid-19 which provides for states to impose local restrictions to prevent the spread of Covid-19 based on the assessment of the situation. Various measures to control Covid-19 in the state have been reviewed. It was decided to introduce a night curfew in the state for the period from 21:00 to 5 am the next day as a further measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, reads the order issued by Secretary-General Somesh Kumar.

