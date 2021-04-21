No intention to lift the ban on TLP, declares the Prime Minister – Gazeta

TLP cancels protest after agreement with government

Minister says registered cases against clothing activists banned under Fourth Plan will be withdrawn

The Prison Department has not yet received orders to release Rizvi, the others

ISLAMABAD / LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear on Tuesday that the government had no intention of lifting the ban on Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), hours after the banned dress ceased its protests after signing an agreement with the government on submission of a resolution to the National Assembly regarding the expulsion of the French ambassador.

The prime minister said the TLP would have to go to the court of law to lift the ban imposed by the government last week when the banned dress staged violent demonstrations across the country demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador for blasphemous cartoons.

Prime Minister Khan made the decision while chairing a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party, shortly after the government claimed it had successful rounds of dialogue with the TLP.

A source who was present at the meeting told Dawn that the Prime Minister was of the opinion that if Pakistan expels the French ambassador, there could be a strong reaction from the European Union (EU) and the Pakistanis 27 ambassadors to Western countries could be repatriated.

The Prime Minister said that every Muslim loved the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) and could not stand his disrespect, but the manner of punishment by the government was quite different from that of the TLP. Mr Khan was quoted as saying: No one can claim that he loves the Prophet Muhammad more than anyone else.

The prime minister said Western countries would not fall under any pressure if the entire Muslim ummah jointly condemned the act of blasphemy and made the West realize that it was not a matter of freedom of speech but of hurting the feelings of billions of Muslims around the world. He said he would lead a campaign in which the leaders of all Muslim states would jointly force the West to stop blaspheming the Prophet.

Another participant said the meeting had agreed that the government would not lift the LTP ban and the latter would have to file an appeal in a court to lift the ban.

We can not lift the ban now as it is a legal matter, said a minister, who did not want to be named, said when he recalled that the ban was imposed by the interior ministry, and not by any court of law. He said the prime minister feared that if the French ambassador was sent back, the future of millions of Pakistani workers in the West would be jeopardized. Similarly, our trade with the West and European countries will be cut off.

A meeting participant said TLP was called a forbidden outfit throughout the meeting. We called them kaladam (forbidden), she added.

TLP cancels the protest

Earlier, declaring the submission of the resolution to the National Assembly as a historic victory for the TLP, the central ban on the banned dress canceled its protest movement and ended the landing at its headquarters in Lahore, clearing the country and city after eight days of violence and blockades.

In a video statement, the shura members said that since the resolution was presented to the National Assembly, they were ending their protest camps. They urged their workers to stay calm and ignore [social media] rumors.

The TLP leadership is in negotiations with the government and progress is being made on all issues, the statement said, adding that it was time for peace and workers must remain peaceful.

Following the announcement, TLP workers began returning home, clearing Multan Street one of the city’s main arteries after eight days of blockage.

In the morning, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed announced that the statute-barred TLP had agreed to cancel protests across the country. TLP conversations [on other than already agreed] are continuing, he said in a video statement after the deal.

Under the agreement, he said, the government would present a resolution on the expulsion of the French ambassador to the National Assembly and the assembly session was convened. Cases registered against TLP workers under the Fourth Program will also be withdrawn, he said, adding that he would hold a press conference on the issue.

However, no written agreement was shared with the media nor made public by either party. In the evening, the execution of the agreement [withdrawal of cases under Fourth Schedule] generated some suspicion when neither TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi nor any of his colleagues were released. The prison department official said in the afternoon they were told to make the necessary arrangements for Saad Rizvi’s release, but no written word followed.

A senior house department person told Dawn that they had not even received any instructions for him [Saad Rizvi] the release nor over 3,000 TLP workers held in various districts of the province.

Regarding the possible release of TLP executives and employees, he said: Some of them are being held under the Public Order Maintenance (MPO) section which imprisons the culprit for 30 days. Others were charged and held on terrorism charges and FIRs were raised against them. Their release would require a lengthy legal process that could take days, if not weeks, and when the process begins. However, there is no official instruction so far to start the process either.

Late in the evening, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government could release people held under the MPO because it had the right to do so. But how can those reserved under the charge of murder and terrorism be released by the government? They need legal proceedings and only the court can do that.

The minister insisted that the current status of the TLP was that of a banned organization and that it had to face all the conditions faced by a banned party.

Published in Agim, 21 April 2021