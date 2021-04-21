5 of the best new hotels are in Mass., According to Travel & Leisure





Travel and leisure the magazine named five of the best hotels in Massachusetts on Tuesday as part of it It List 2021. The five hotels are among 30 nationwide and 73 worldwide that make travel magazines the 16th annual list, full of properties that show resilience, determination and hope for the future, according to the publication. Bay State hotels that made the cut: Newbury in Boston, Edgartown InnAND Harbor View Hotel, both at Marthas Vineyard, Nantucket House of Life, and Miraval Berkshires in Lenox. It is an honor to know each of these remarkable new properties that offer travelers so much to look forward to, said Jacqui Gifford, editor-in-chief of Travel & Leisure, in a statement. In a year when hotels were challenged to rethink their approach to almost everything, the industry developed forward. Our list of properties spans the globe, displaying resilience, determination and hope for the future. The 2021 It’s List is a reminder of so many travel joys, and this latest opening culture is just as exciting as any we have seen in the 16 years of It List creation. Back Bays The Newbury, debuting this spring, first opened in 1927 as the Ritz-Carlton and will hold 42 of the original wood-burning fireplaces, according to the magazine. Worth to see the conservative 17th floor conservatory, Rooftop, for some of the best views in town, wrote Travel and leisure. Edgartown Hostel at Marthas Vineyard. Edgartown Inn The magazine called Life House Nantucket a fresh, beautifully designed retreat along the cobbled alleys of New England’s famous island port. The 12-room Edgartown Inns at Marthas Vineyard gets its aesthetic inspiration from the islands agrarian landscapes rather than the coast and its maritime history, an unusual approach, the publication wrote. The Harbor View Hotel received a $ 15 million contemporary update. Perched above the port and lighthouse of Edgartowns, this magnificent fame has been a meeting place for islanders and visitors for over 130 years, the magazine wrote. The programs are a great attraction in Miraval Berkshires, note the publication, writing, In the surrounding forest, you will find hat-throwing, rope courses and classes in primitive fire-building techniques, as well as beekeeping workshops, reptile bird prey , and horse meditation (a fascinating practice in which the horse responds to the energy of the guests). Mayflower Inn & Spa in Washington, Conn. also made the list. Travel + Leisure editors researched hundreds of new properties across the globe last year and sent editors and contributors to visit major elections. 2021 It List appears in May edition magazines. Get Boston.com browser alerts: Activate live news notifications in your web browser. Activate notifications Excellent, you registered!







