The World Bank reiterates its support for overcoming Pakistan’s energy challenges





ISLAMABAD: The World Bank reiterated its support for Pakistan in overcoming challenges in the energy sector and reaffirmed its commitment to assist in implementing structural reforms. World Bank Managing Director (Operations) Axel van Trotsenburg praised the socio-economic coverage of marginalized sections of society during the Coronavirus pandemic. He held a virtual meeting Minister of Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin. Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Omar Ayub Khan, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir attended the meeting. Tarin said the World Bank has always been a source of support in pursuing the reform agenda and implementing various development projects for the country. He acknowledged the World Bank’s long-standing partnership and firm commitment as a key development partner in bringing about substantial reforms in priority areas including energy, fiscal and debt management, and socio-economic development. The Minister of Finance shared a brief overview of the current economic situation and described some initiatives taken to accelerate the economic recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pakistan converted the current account deficit into a surplus by adhering to strict financial discipline. He also stressed the measures to be taken to effectively mobilize resources, increase productivity and strengthen financial management in the future. The Minister of Finance reiterated the government’s firm commitment to undertaking reforms to achieve macroeconomic stability, build fiscal sustainability and stimulate economic recovery between COVID-19 and the post-COVID scenario. The meeting was informed about the efforts made in the energy sector to introduce efficiency in the system by eliminating inefficient power plants to improve service delivery. The meeting was held in connection with the reforms introduced in the energy sector to make it dynamic and sustainable. The government is determined to achieve efficiency in generation as well as electricity transmission. Meanwhile, the finance minister said the Ehsaas program is one of the largest social protection programs in the world that is critically evaluated by development partners. The cash program has played an important role in alleviating the economic hardships of marginalized groups in society. In a meeting with the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant to Poverty Alleviation and Social Security Sania Nishtar, Tarin proposed replacing unintentional subsidies with targeted ones to make it more sustainable in the long run. Currently, the program provides Rs 12,000 each for more than 15 million deserving families. The meeting was briefed on providing subsidies to beneficiaries through a chain of Utility Stores stores across Pakistan and local grocery stores. The underlying reason is the support of under-privileged and marginalized families through targeted subsidy policies with a focus on poverty reduction and women empowerment.









