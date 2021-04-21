Saudi Arabia plays a key role in the fight against climate change





RIYADH: Sovereign AEI, a firm specializing in helping companies set up operations in the UK, has seen an increase in business activity. The start of this year has been very encouraging as we have seen a 40 to 50 per cent increase in Saudi Arabia’s market entry activity, when compared to pre-pandemic levels, Stuart DSouza, co-founder and CEO of Arabian Enterprise Incubators (AEI) , one of the partner firms that makes up Sovereign AEI, told Arab News. As part of the ambitious Riyadh Strategy 2030 unveiled by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier this year, the government wants to attract up to 500 international companies to build their regional bases in the city, to create about 35,000 new locations work for Saudi natives and double the population of capitals. The strategy aims to invest up to SR 70 billion ($ 18.67 billion) in the national economy by the end of the decade. The strategy is already paying dividends. Sovereign AIE is helping to facilitate this new strategy. Our products and services are conducive to the Riyadh Strategy 2030 helping new and existing businesses benefit from significant growth forecast for the Kingdom, said Paul News Arnold, Managing Director of Sovereign Saudi Arabia. BACKGROUND The government wants to attract up to 500 international companies to build their regional bases in the city, create about 35,000 new jobs for Saudi natives and double the population of the capitals. The strategy aims to invest up to SR 70 billion ($ 18.67 billion) in the national economy by the end of the decade. The strategy is already paying dividends. We are also encouraging businesses to look ahead and establish a physical presence in the Kingdom, while considering the new criteria set to take effect by 2024, the specifics of which will not yet be officially announced, he added. Sovereign has been operating in Saudi Arabia for about 20 years and AEI since 2012. They formed their joint partnership in 2019. In 2019, the company helped 600 businesses visit Saudi Arabia to investigate potential opportunities. Half were first-time visitors, and over 70 percent continued to make new business connections in the Kingdom. AEI alone has helped over 1,500 foreign businesses to enter, establish or expand in Saudi Arabia since 2012. Last year, despite restrictions as a result of the pandemic, Sovereign AEI reported a 300 percent increase in corporate services in Saudi Arabia. The team expects this positive growth to continue in 2021. The Saudi market presents tremendous opportunities. Most enterprises are now aware of the market potential, the main pillars of Vision 2030 and the considerable number of economic reforms carried out over the last 18 months. However, drawing up a roadmap to success can be a challenge, Arnold said. Our principles are to educate, de-risk, and enable clients the ability to enter, establish, or expand the Kingdom. Our strong performance in the first quarter is a testament to the attractive nature of the Saudi market and we continue to see a growing interest and shifting customer focus towards the Kingdom as the country continues to unveil new strategic initiatives, he added.

