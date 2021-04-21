International
Ottawa will increase health transfers to provinces after the pandemic, Trudeau says
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is promising to approve long-term increases in provincial health transfers once the pandemic is over, making the commitment a day after his government unveiled a pandemic budget that will significantly increase the size of federal debt.
Provinces and opposition parties grabbed the lack of new funding for Canada Health Transfer as one of the main criticisms of Monday’s federal budget. The government plan revealed that emergency pandemic spending will push the 2020-21 deficit to $ 354.2 billion, followed by a deficit of $ 154.7 billion in the current fiscal year, raising federal debt to $ 1.2 trillion.
Throughout the pandemic, Canadian prime ministers have demanded that the Liberal government approve a major increase in Health Transfer to Canada. The transfer is worth $ 43.1 billion this year and increases by at least 3 percent a year under the current formula. Provinces say these increases do not keep pace with rising health care costs, especially as demographic shifts lead to a higher percentage of older Canadians in need of services. Provinces show studies by the Parliamentary Budget Officer, who says federal finances remain stable, but provincial budgets, on average, are not.
Some provincial prime ministers and finance ministers noted their disappointment that Monday’s budget did not include new funding for the health transfer.
Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Mr Trudeau noted that his government has approved billions of dollars in special transfers to the provinces for pandemic-related health costs and is also covering the cost of COVID-19 vaccines.
We are committed to increasing transfers to the provinces, recurring and long-term. But deciding how much and how exactly to do it, we have decided we have to wait until we get through the worst of this crisis, he said. We are there to support Canadians across provinces with massive transfers now in this healthcare crisis. And we look forward to discussing how we can make more investments in the long run.
During the first day of the budget debate in the House of Commons on Tuesday, opposition lawmakers said the government should have increased the transfers.
Conservative leader Erin OToole led the English Question Period by criticizing governments that treat vaccines. Then in French, he noted the disappointment of Quebec governments that the budget did not increase Health Transfer to Canada.
No help in the health care budget in the middle of a third wave. Why is the government spending on elections and not the health care of Canadians? Mr. OToole asked.
This is completely wrong, mr. Trudeau replied in French. I notice that in English he talks about how we are spending a lot. And in French, he says, Oh, no. You need to spend more. Reality has transferred billions of dollars to the provinces to help during the health care pandemic and we continued it on budget. … In the long run, yes we will increase health transfers.
NDP leader Jagmeet Singh told the House that the budget did not include any major new funding for pharmacare, although the Liberals had vowed to move in that direction.
The Liberals and this Prime Minister ran in universal pharmacy in 2019. They included it specifically in the Speech of the Throne, but had no worries of abandoning it entirely in this budget, Mr. Singh said. Here’s the problem with the Liberal budget: There are a lot of nice things they are saying, but … they don’t really follow them. The problem is, when they do not follow through … the people who need this help get hurt.
Canadian Medical Association President Ann Collins said in a statement that the new budget funds for mental health and long-term care were welcome, but more transfers were needed.
As provinces and territories continue to struggle with the ever-increasing cost of providing care, the federal government must follow through on its promise to work with prime ministers to review Health Transfer to Canada. Without this collaboration, our health care system, which has been put through the final stress test, will try to recover, said Dr. Collins.
