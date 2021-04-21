International
The Indian capital is running out of medical oxygen like pandemic growth
NEW DELHI: India is registering more than 10,000 COVID-19 infections and 70 deaths per hour, according to official data, with the government describing the alarming increase in cases as very difficult to manage for the country with 1.39 billion people.
On Wednesday alone, India recorded an average of 10,798 cases and 73 deaths per hour, bringing the total to 259,170 infections and 1,761 victims a significant increase from the 72,330 infections and 459 deaths reported on 1 April.
Some media reports said the latest data from India account for one in three new cases worldwide.
The situation is difficult … a very difficult situation for India, Dr. told Arab News on Tuesday. Ryan Kant, spokesman for the main government body for medical research, the Indian Council for Medical Research.
On Monday, the government announced a one-week blockade in the capital, New Delhi, with several states following suit to address the health crisis, which has been amplified by a lack of hospital beds, oxygen and medical equipment.
We are all working to address the situation through the restricted blockade New Delhi has introduced and the blockades and overnight bans imposed by some of the state governments, Kant said, adding: No one can predict what will happen. and when the situation is going to peak.
The unprecedented rise in cases has added to the pressure on frontline workers, most of whom are working full-time on coronavirus tasks.
Some doctors said they are not only risking their lives, but are exposing family members to the virus by working long hours with infected patients.
Dr. Shariva Randive, based in the financial capital Mumbai, has worked for more than 10 hours a day, four times a week, at a coronavirus health facility.
She worked eight hours and found the time to strike a healthy balance between life and work.
We have our masks on all the time. It’s difficult. The second wave is more troubling than the first, and the fear is greater this time, among doctors, Randive told Arab News on Tuesday.
The situation is grim in Mumbai, and even close relatives of doctors will have difficulty getting hospital beds now, she said, adding: there is a simple sense of social responsibility that keeps us going for long hours.
The western state of Maharashtra, whose capital is Mumbai, is the most affected state in India and registered almost 60,000 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.
Patients keep coming and you have no room to breathe, Randive said, adding that her biggest fear is the danger I am putting my parents by staying with them.
Like many states, Maharashtra is facing an acute shortage of oxygen supply and hospital beds, with medical workers forced to work with limited resources.
It represents an additional factor for stress, said Delhi-based physician Nirmalaya Mohapatra, who added that compared to last year, doctors dealing with the second wave of the outbreak are much more compelled.
The patient overload is very high, resources are limited and the virus mutation spreads very quickly. Health workers are working for automation, Mohapatra, who works at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi, told Arab News.
Adding insults to the injury, local media reported on Tuesday that the government had decided to discontinue an insurance scheme for health workers who die while on duty at COVID-19, with the medical fraternity saying it was disappointed by the move.
Last year, the government announced the nearly $ 69,000 per person insurance scheme, which the health ministry said it had completed.
Dr. Jayesh Lele, general secretary of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), said: “It is surprising to see the attitude of the government.
We are against this move and will write to the government. At a time when doctors are going out of their way to serve people and forget their comfort, such a decision discourages medical practitioners.
Doctors need encouragement more than money. Such a decision is mental harassment.
According to IMA, about 747 doctors died last year while on duty at COVID-19, of whom only 287 had received insurance money.
The government does not provide insurance money to doctors working in private hospitals. This is absurd. All the doctors died while treating patients with coronavirus, Lele said.
Meanwhile, Dr. Roy K. George, president of the India Association of Trained Nurses, said the decision was a matter of concern.
He added: We are experiencing the second wave, and most health workers are exposed. We are therefore asking the government to extend the coverage for one more year.
George said 62 nurses had died, with most of their families waiting for the government to release the funds.
