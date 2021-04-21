No new cases of coronavirus transmission to the community in Auckland following positive airport worker test





There have been no cases of community broadcasting reported in Auckland after an airport cleaner tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The cleanser was wearing full PPE, including an N95 mask, and was fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine Testing has linked the cassette player of the airport employee who arrived in New Zealand from Ethiopia on April 10

Testing has linked the cassette player of the airport employee who arrived in New Zealand from Ethiopia on April 10 Twenty-five close contacts have been identified so far, including 17 airport workers Twenty-five close contacts have been identified so far, including 17 airport workers. Seven have been tested so far and have returned negative results, one is being tracked today and the rest will be tested after reaching the fifth day after exposure, according to an update from New Zealand health authorities on Wednesday. All contacts are self-insulating. Genomic sequences revealed that the airport employee has the UK variant of COVID-19, B.1.1.7. Testing has revealed that the sequence is indistinguishable from that of a person who arrived in New Zealand from Ethiopia on 10 April. The workshop has been in the community ever since and has been broadcast through the UAE. We have confirmed that the worker notified after a case yesterday cleaned the same plane with which the person from Ethiopia arrived. While there is a clear link to a known case of COVID-19, we are still investigating how the cleaner became infected, the NZ Ministry of Health said in a statement. Health authorities have warned the number of close contacts is expected to increase, but given that many are border workers, it is likely that all have been vaccinated. Space to play or stop, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 1 minute 50 seconds 1 m 50 s New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she has not yet spoken to Scott Morrison. The person worked in three shifts during their infectious period with a number of colleagues and officials are working to determine who is a close contact from their interactions, the statement said. NZ Minister for COVID Chris Hipkins said there was no evidence the cleaner had come into direct contact with passengers, but the investigation was ongoing. The cleaner was wearing full PPE, including an N95 mask, and was fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. The vaccine does not work for everyone, said New Zealand medical office Dr Caroline McElnay. New Zealand reported a new case of COVID-19 in today’s issues, but that person is in hotel quarantine after arriving on a flight from Switzerland.

