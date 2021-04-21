Global carbon emissions decreased by 6.4% amid the COVID pandemic





(NEXSTAR) – Global carbon emissions, which are a major contributor to global warming and climate change, fell 6.4% as COVID pushed the global economy to a terrible halt. The finding comes from a new study, published last week in the journal Nature. “The decline is a significant doubling of Japan’s annual emissions, but smaller than many climate researchers expected given the scale of the pandemic, and it is not expected to last until the virus is brought under control,” the researchers said. After the downturn, carbon emission levels quickly returned to 2020 as the economy grew again, extinguishing scientists’ hopes that the downturn would remain. The U.S. contributed the most to the decline, the authors said, with a nearly 13% drop in emissions, largely due to a decline in vehicle traffic that began amid March blockades and continued as the pandemic escalated at the end of the year. The energy sector most affected by the blockages was aviation, whose emissions fell by 48% from their total in 2019. The new time feature on Google Earth shows the effect of climate change

The drop in emissions is now less than we expected, says Zhu Liu, an Earth system scientist at Tsinghua University in Beijing, who co-runs the international Carbon Monitor program that provided the study data. I imagine that when the pandemic is over, we will probably see a very strong jump. The 6.4% dip will be recorded as “a little more than a mistake in the global carbon record”, according to David Waskow, who heads the international climate program at the World Resources Institute. Historical experience will make us expect that we will return to our previous trajectory, and that means we need to do other things to reduce emissions. The United Nations Environment Program estimates that the world will need to reduce its carbon emissions by 7.6% each year over the next decade to prevent the planet from warming more than 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The goal was set in the Paris 2015 climate agreement.

