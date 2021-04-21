‘At a breaking point’: Some BC hospitals with skills as warnings rise

VANCOUVER – Frontline medical staff, administrators and others are presenting a disturbing picture of the condition of BC hospitals, with several full intensive care units and contingency plans as staff try to keep up with future COVID-19 patients.

In Fraser Health alone, there are 229 COVID-19 patients, with 67 of them in ICUs and high-sharpness units. Approximately half of them are at Surrey Memorial Hospital, and the health authority is operating at 96 percent of the hospital capacity overall, with some hospitals at 100 percent.

Five of the 60 operating rooms normally run by Fraser Health are already closed so staff can be diverted to COVID-19 care, according to Dr. Victoria Lee, president and CEO of the health authority. This forced dozens of non-urgent surgeries to be postponed.

What it might look like would be 50 to 70 actual operations, “Lee said Tuesday.” I think we talked about how punctual some of these decisions are. “

The BC health minister described the situation in clinical terms on Monday, which did not express reality within hospitals, according to some front-line employees who spoke to CTV News publicly and in the background.

We are looking at a number of hospitals around BC and are switching to the use of surge beds, seeking a degree of service deferral to support staff relocation to support our existing staff and deal with the pressures of COVID admissions -19, said Adrian Dix.

But the president of the BC Nurses Union said she surveyed its members Monday morning and those working at the main hospitals in the province said their base beds were all full.

In many cases they were too complete, said Christin Sorensen. This is what the minister describes as growth capacity they are people who are placed in corridors, in waiting rooms, in shower rooms, sun rooms, they spend long periods in an emergency room because they cannot be moved to a unit of patient on the floor.

Less critical or non-COVID patients are being transferred to less crowded hospitals as key facilities fill. The Ministry of Health presentation on Monday showed that Abbotsford Memorial, Surrey Memorial and Vancouver General hospitals have less than five percent capacity in medical units and ICUs; only 23 base beds are empty on the Lower Continent, according to this information.

Despite these statistics and issues, the field emergency hospital set up at the Vancouver Convention Center has not yet been used; was deployed last spring and was designated for non-COVID patients to be referred there on a referral basis.

It is ready to be operationalized and can start admitting patients within 72 hours if the need arises, a spokesman wrote.

The ministry presentation on Monday noted that they had predicted four pandemic scenarios for fall and winter, with the worst case scenario: High Case ++ COVID-19 (number of new cases and COVID-19 admissions reflects one scenario more extreme with twice as many cases than during the March-May epidemic experience) ICU 214 / Acute 400 busy.

On Tuesday, COVID-19 provincial hospital admissions hit a new record high of 456, with a record 148 patients in the ICU.

Challenges set in writing

A doctor from Royal Columbian Hospital wrote a public post on Facebook over the weekend, describing the assessment of a sick patient on the floor.

She was in the Covid area and after waiting four hours was feeling so faint that she decided it was better to lie on a floor of disgusting hatred than to fall, wrote Dr. Kelly Kasteel in post. Covid patients who are transferred by ambulance because their oxygen is very low, are waiting 3 hours for a bed. ICUs are refusing our transfers because they literally have no room to care for patients. This is dangerous care. Nothing about this situation is acceptable.

There is also correspondence that makes stakeholders and staff aware, in harsh terms, of how precarious the situation is.

Currently the Critical Care Capacity is very small, as such electrical cardiac procedures may need to be postponed at any time to enable us to continue to provide that service, reads an internal memo for Providence Health Care staff entitled COVID Third Wave.

In an email to donors to the Victoria Hospitals Foundation on Friday with the topic Our ICUs are at full capacity, can you help ?, the CEO presented a grim situation.

Our ICUs are complete and unplanned plans are starting, wrote Avery Brohman, who quoted comments from Island Health VP of clinical operations, Elin Bjarnason.

The only reason we are doing well is the new temporary High Height Unit we have in place, Bjarnason told the unit at the Royal Jubilee Hospital.

Caring for patients in a COVID ward is more motor, logistically challenging, and more dangerous than other patients for health care workers, even though most of them are now vaccinated. The same precautions they were using six months ago, including layers of personal protective equipment and the use of binoculars, remain in place now.

Doctors and nurses at the point of exhaustion

Despite these challenges, the BC Doctors president is urging anyone in need of medical help to seek it out.

Importers It is important for the public to understand that we still have the capacity to deal with emergencies and the medical needs of people, said Dr. Matthew Chow. We do not want people to delay important medical needs, if they have symptoms, if they have an emergency they certainly use the health care system.

But he acknowledged the fatigue and strain that many doctors have now.

“Health workers were human, we are tired, we need sleep, we need time to recharge, we need time with our families,” he said. Everything people can do to keep themselves safe if they are trying not to harm themselves during their home improvement project with electrical tools they have not used for a while, or most importantly by really caring good to stop the spread of COVID is now very important.

Sorensen echoed these comments, noting that while there are fans and other equipment available, there has not been any significant increase in qualified staff able to operate them and care for sick patients. Nurses are already working on many overtime shifts, which is unstable and caused an urgent demand.

If public health guidelines are not followed, our health care system may be even more outdated than it is now, and we may face a situation similar to Ontario, where difficult patient care decisions have to be made, regardless of whether happens or denied, she said. We are at a breaking point, we were in a difficult situation and we were getting out of entering an area that could have been catastrophic for British Columbia if we did not do our part.