International crew crew, recycled capsule: SpaceX prepares to launch | Space News

For the first time, the US space agency NASA is putting its trust in a recycled SpaceX rocket and capsule for a crew as it prepares to send four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).
American astronaut Megan McArthur enjoys a special pleasure on the reused spacecraft that will fly Thursday morning. In a fun twist, the shell landed in the same spot on the same capsule as her husband, Bob Behnken, last spring for a test flight to the ISS.
His kind is a fun thing we can share. I can see it and say, Hey, can you hand over the keys. I’m ready to go, she said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.
While their seven-year-old son, Theo, is becoming a professional in his early parents, McArthur said he was not too excited about what had been missing for six months. This is how long she and her three crew companions will spend on the space station.
This will be the third SpaceXs crew flight to NASA from the Florida Kennedy Center in under a year. Commercial flights from the southern U.S. state ended U.S. support for Russian missiles launched by Kazakhstan to take astronauts to and from the space station after the ships were withdrawn.
SpaceXs Benji Reed noted on Tuesday that the private company has already placed six people in space as much as NASA did Project Mercury in the early 1960s when it launched the first Americans. The next flight will increase that number to 10.
Some highlights of the SpaceX flight:
Use, recycle, repeat
Both the Dragon capsule and the Falcon rocket for this mission have flown once before. The capsule launched the first SpaceX crew last May, as the rocket lifted the second group of astronauts, who are still on the space station. For SpaceX, recycling is the key to space exploration, Reed said, reducing costs, increasing flights and destinations, and allowing more types of people to jump on board. Each capsule is designed to be released at least five times with a crew. SpaceX and NASA are estimating how many times a Falcon can safely launch astronauts. For satellites, Falcons can be used for 10 flights. The company uses the same type of rocket and similar capsules for station supply stations, and recycles them as well.
US-French-Japanese crew
This is the most internationally diversified crew yet for SpaceX. NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough, a retired Army colonel, is the commander of the spacecraft, piloted by McArthur, an oceanographer. Thomas Pesquet, a former Air France pilot, is representing the European Space Agency. Engineer Akihiko Hoshide has worked for the Japanese Space Agency for nearly 30 years and assisted in the construction of the space station. Everyone except McArthur has already visited the high post 420 miles high (260 miles high). But it has undertaken 160 km (100 miles) above the spacecraft, participating in the final mission of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope in 2009. The four have begun a new tradition of recycled rockets for SpaceX crews. writing their initials on the soot of their amplifier. .
Enjoy your meal
With French and Japanese astronauts flying together, dinner promises to reach new heights. Hoshide is dealing with curry and rice, as well as canned fish and grilled chicken and yak, but not sushi. Pesquet had a Michelin-starred chef whipping up some French delicacies: beef with red wine and mushroom sauce, tart potatoes and onions with truffles, and almond tart with caramelized pears. There are also Crepes Suzette. Pesquet said last weekend that there was national pressure to fly into French cuisine. His crew companions also had high expectations: Okay, he was flying with a Frenchman, you better be okay.
It comes and goes
Five days after the arrival of the crews at the space station, the Japanese one and the three American astronauts who have been there since November will be inserted into their SpaceX capsule to come home. NASA wants a time in orbit between the two crews, so newcomers can benefit from the experience of their colleagues there. SpaceX is targeting an April 28 crash in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Tallahassee, Florida. The company is already in talks with the Coast Guard to prevent pleasure boats from filling the area as they did for the first SpaceX crew collision in August. More Coast Guard ships will be on patrol this time.
As Frances Pesquet sees it, the US and European space agencies may be quiet, but SpaceX is even cooler. I think they did a really good job, making human flight sex again. Sometimes people don’t like me to say it, but that’s the truth. And it’s not that easy, he told the AP in a recent interview. Get the white SpaceX black space clothes, which are color-coordinated with the rocket, capsule, and winged Teslas used to transport the astronauts to the launch pad. Looking good is important to SpaceX, Pesquet noted, and is a reasonable price to pay to entertain the public about space travel.
