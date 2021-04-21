Mexico’s president has been misleading the country’s COVID-19 vaccine messagesExBulletin

The president of Mexico has been zigzagging about whether or not to get a vaccine, confusing a message about the effectiveness of the vaccine in the country with the third highest COVID-19 death rate in the world.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

After weeks of squabbles and clashes, the Mexican president finally received a COVID-19 vaccine today; this as it repeatedly minimizes the virus and avoids blockages. This is confused with Mexico’s response to the pandemic, a country with the third highest rate of death from COVID in the world. NPR’s Carrie Kahn is in Mexico and joins us to talk about the situation.

Hey, Keri.

CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Hello, Gold.

SHAPIRO: What finally persuaded the president to take a hit?

KAHN: President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador says his doctors convinced him he should take it. You know, he’s 67, and he already has COVID. He said he wanted to set a good example for the country. And in the classic Lopez Obrador style, he shot at the end of his daily morning press conference, which today, like most days, lasted about two hours.

(Audio word of archived recordings)

PRESIDENT ANDRES MANUEL LOPEZ OBRADOR: (Speaking Spanish).

KAHN: He told about the cameras where he got the shooting in the arm. He lifted his short-sleeved shirt and he said it didn’t hurt and it protects and everyone should take it. But from the beginning, as you said, this president has minimized the virus. He long refused to shut down the economy. He calls authoritarian closures and violation of personal freedoms the same as masked mandates. He is rarely seen with a mask on. As today during all this vaccination on television, he – the military personnel was close to him, giving him the shot, and he did not have a mask on. You know, Mexico has always had a very strong vaccination program and participation is usually not a big problem. Vaccine reluctance has appeared in some areas of the country, but it is not so bad.

SHAPIRO: He says everyone should get a stroke, but do they have enough vaccine doses in Mexico?

KAHN: It has been difficult for Mexico to get vaccinated, very difficult. I think it is important to say early on, the government made a really big incentive to sign contracts with many, many different companies and countries to get the vaccines. The thing is, they made a lot of predictions and promises, and it was hard to keep them. And some of those supply issues are clearly out of their control, but there is a lot of criticism about the slow deployment of the vaccine program. They have five vaccines they are using now – Mexico – more or less, I think, one of only a few countries in the world that uses so many different ones. And Mexico is also developing its own.

But despite all this, to date, about 9% of the population has at least one stroke. I have even talked to many Mexicans. Those who have the means, they will go to the US to be vaccinated now. And critics also accuse the president of really politicizing vaccines. Front health workers were one of the first to be shot. But doctors in the private sector – he will not allow them to take them unless they are over 60 years old and most doctors are not. He always stresses the poor first. And at one point, he was vaccinating the rural poor, where cases were really low in the most affected urban areas. So he is focusing heavily on vaccines, especially as the critical midterm elections come in June.

SHAPIRO: I mentioned that Mexico has the third highest rate of coronavirus deaths in the world. Can you tell us more about the situation there?

KAHN: It’s still very bad here. As you dry, it is the third highest level. Many people – many of them have to do with poor health here in Mexico and what we say are called comorbidity rates – factors. There is a lot of diabetes and hypertension. Mexicans suffer a lot from this. But you have to remember that there are very, very few tests here, and the death rates and rates of infections and cases are probably much, much higher; officials say more close to 300,000.

SHAPIRO: You mentioned that elections are coming. Has this damaged his polling stance?

KAHN: No, not really. Lopez Obrador blames many of Mexico’s problems on corruption and what he calls the neoliberal economic policies of the previous administration. This has a long rafting life here for many in Mexico. And polls show it very popular, and that popularity has not been damaged by the pandemic.

SHAPIRO: This is Carrie Kahn of NPR in Mexico.

Thank you.

KAHN: We welcome you.

