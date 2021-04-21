Hard Maoist leader surrenders to police – New Indian Express





from Express News Service VIJAYAWADA: A hardcore Maoist Mutthannagiri Jalandhar Reddy alias Maranna, 41, a member of the Andhra-Orissa Border (AOBSZC) Special Areas Committee, has surrendered to police. A native of the Bhoompally village of Siddipet (Telangana State), Maranna withdrew from the Naxal ideology and became a member of the Radical Students Union (RSU) while studying Intermediate at the new Siddipet Government College in 1998. His mentor Venkat alias Prasanna e recruited him to the Girayapalli Area Committee in 2000. Later, he became a member of the area committee and transferred to the AOBSZC in 2002. From September 2002 until his submission, Maranna worked in key positions on the Eastern Division Committee and the Malkangiri-Koraput-Visakha border dividing committees. of AOBSZC. He was promoted to Member of the Division Committee (DVCM) in 2006 and worked as secretary of the Akkiraju Haragopal alias RK defense team until 2016. In October 2019, he was promoted as a member of the special zone committee. Addressing the media here on Tuesday, DGP Gautam Sawang said Maranna was involved in several attacks on police stations, attacks along the AOB and led a second assault team in the 2008 Balimela attack. He was also charged with six counts of murder and played a key role in the kidnapping of Malkangiri collector Vineel Krishna in 2011. DGP said Maranna alias Krishna alias Karuna aka Sarath wore a 20 lakh reward on his head. Explaining the reason for Maranna’s surrender, Sawang said the Maoists lost local public support. According to him, there was considerable frustration among cadres over Maoist ideology and many were against the killing of innocent tribes as they had called them police informants. “Recruiting tribes into the party has become a difficult task and people are asking the Maoists to oppose development activities such as building roads, hospitals, schools and tying cell towers. The locals, especially Adivasis, are not supporting them. and the Maoists are feeling the pressure due to intensified police combing operations.Of the area’s eight committees, only four are active now.There has been no recruitment in the last one and a half years and the Maoists are largely dependent on the Chattisgarh unit as the tribes in Andhra Pradesh they do not trust them, “Sawang explained. The DGP said the state government will extend to Maranna all facilities offered to the surrendered extremists. “According to the government’s Handover and Rehabilitation policy, a reward of ’20 lakhs, a place to live and support for self-employment will be provided to him,'” DGP added.

Speaking to the media, Maranna said he has not been well for quite some time. “I was not getting proper food, treatment and I was spending sleepless nights due to intensified combing by security forces on both sides of the border. Moreover, the situation has changed. I could not continue in the party which is changing its ideology easily. “The party and the movement are losing credibility and therefore the decision,” Maranna said. He also hinted that some other Maoists would also surrender to the police soon.

