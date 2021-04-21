International
Ocean in Crisis: A Global Plan to Protect the World ‘s Seas Environmental news
A new global maritime initiative has been launched to protect and preserve 18 million square kilometers of ocean (seven million square miles) over the next five years, an area larger than the continent of South America.
The collaboration, known as the Blue Alliance of Nature, founded Wednesday is run by several philanthropic organizations and plans to work with national governments, local communities, indigenous peoples, scientists and academics.
The Allies’ initial defense work will cover 4.8 million square kilometers (1.9 million square kilometers) in the three maritime countries: Fijis Lau Seascape, Antarctic South Ocean and the Tristan da Cunha volcanic archipelago in the South Atlantic Ocean.
The ocean is in crisis, said Karen Sack, president and CEO of Ocean Unite, one of the organizations joining the Blue Alliance of Nature. The threats you are facing are numerous.
The Blue Alliance of Nature can significantly help preserve the sea and increase ecosystem sustainability, especially as it aims to work closely with local communities most affected by climate change, its supporters say.
This is a partnership that will help us take a big step in the right direction, said Tony Worby, CEO of the Flourishing Oceans program at the Minderoo Foundation.
We often think of the oceans as out of sight, out of mind, but the oceans are absolutely essential to our society and economy.
The Blue Nature Alliance is run by Conservation International, The Pew Charitable Trusts, Global Environment Facility, Minderoo Foundation, and the Rob and Melani Walton Foundation.
Critical source
The oceans cover more than two-thirds of the Earth’s surface, and their health greatly affects the well-being of mankind, especially among communities living in coastal areas or small islands.
All over the world, the oceans are under severe stress. Marine pollution such as plastic waste and chemical spills have long been recognized as responsible for killing large populations of marine species.
Abandoned fishing gear more than 640,000 tonnes dumped into the ocean each year is a particular problem, trapping everything from turtles to whales and the Pacific Ocean, 1.6 million square kilometers (618,000 square miles) Patch Garbage Great Pacific continues grow.
A healthy ocean is the key to our existence, said Aulan Wilhelm, Senior Vice President of Oceans for Conservation International. It provides food and employment for most people around the world and half the oxygen that each of us breathes.
Warming oceans as a result of climate change can lead to the collapse of coral reefs such as the Australias Great Barrier Reef and more frequent extreme weather events at sea are causing severe coastal erosion, threatening homes and livelihoods.
It is now widely agreed that at least 30 percent of coastal and marine areas will need to be protected to maintain a functional and resilient ocean. This goal is expected to be approved at the UN Biodiversity Conference later this year.
Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) are ocean areas that have been set aside for long-term conservation. The world adopted its first international objectives on marine protection in 2004 through the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.
One of the goals of the Conventions was to protect at least 10 percent of coastal and marine areas by 2020. Recent data show that this target was lost by a significant margin, with only 7.65 percent of the world’s oceans protected today.
This is despite the huge increase in the number of MPAs, which increased from 430 in 1985 to more than 18,500 in 2021, at the initiative of the UN Protected Planet.
Debate on defense
It remains a debate whether marine protected areas actually help preserve and restore the world’s oceans.
While the size of marine areas covered by protection agreements has increased significantly in recent decades, many of them are located in remote regions with low levels of biodiversity.
Moreover, two-thirds of the world’s MPAs are what are known as large-scale MPAs, or areas measuring more than 100,000 square kilometers (38,610 square miles), and most still allow fishing, mining, and drilling.
Some critics argue that the effect of protecting large and remote maritime areas is minimal, as these regions were not under significant threat anyway, or that the MPA protects against only one type of threat: overfishing. Another concern is that many MPAs are created without regard to specific purposes.
The Great Barrier Reef is a case where the designation of a protected area has not brought significant benefits from conservation. Despite being one of the most protected marine parks in the world, its corals are regularly experiencing severe bleaching and death.
Supporters say that if marine protected areas are well governed and managed effectively, they preserve marine habitats and species. This type of protection is especially important for areas such as seabed beds, coral reefs and mangroves, which represent terrain for many species and help protect coastal lands from extreme weather.
MPAs also store significant amounts of carbon, which means they can help fight climate change. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told a news conference Monday that a lack of action on climate change had put the world on the brink of collapse.
Welcome initiative
Most scientists and academics believe that the establishment of marine protected areas is worthwhile.
Bethan OLeary, a marine scientist at York University, says the research shows that all marine protected areas are valuable, regardless of their size, classification or target.
Larger MPAs offer economies of scale being less costly to manage per unit area than smaller MPAs, she wrote. Protecting areas before degradation also helps insure against costly restoration measures.
What’s most important, OLeary says, is that limited resources for environmental protection are invested wisely.
Large-scale efforts such as the Blue Alliance of Nature are generally welcomed by island communities that rely more on healthy marine ecosystems.
One of the Alliance’s leading organizations, Conservation International, is already working with Fijis Lau Province to conserve marine resources. The organization supported the development of a marine strategy and helped communities in more than 30 percent of the province stop spearfishing overnight. Prohibition ensures that fish can reproduce and regenerate naturally.
Rocco Josefa Cinavilakeba is the roco sau (chief executive) of Totoya in Lau Province and the director of community and government relations for the Blue Pacific Foundation. He says the limited resources of communities like his tools they need support from regional and international initiatives.
We are small remote islands scattered over the vast ocean with limited resources, Cinavilakeba said. Our traditional leaders have developed unique qualities across generations to lead our people in a sustainable way.
The Blue Alliance of Nature has provided the support needed to integrate scientific conservation efforts with our own, leading us to the future as a more resilient community.
James Glass, the former island of Tristan da Cunha in the South Atlantic, agrees, saying the long-term financial mechanism[s] will help us protect our island home and our waters for generations to come.
In addition to its initial commitments, the Blue Alliance of Nature plans to engage in marine conservation efforts along the two million square kilometers (772,204 square miles) of the ocean in Canada, Palau, the Seychelles, and the Western Indian Ocean.
