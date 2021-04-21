Experts- The New Indian Express





Express News Service HYDERABAD: Something is better than nothing. This is the response of public health experts to the Telangana government decision to impose the overnight ban in the State for the next 10 days. Whether there will be any benefit to limiting the spread of Covid-19 remains to be seen, they said. They have urged the government to impose more restrictions and not let people follow Covid-19 guidelines – a strategy that rarely works. “If Telangana does not impose restrictions on the movement of people, the peak will only be reached by mid-June or July. The idea is for the peak to happen in May and see a decline after that, for which more steps need to be taken, “said Dr GVS Murthy, Director, Indian Institute of Preventive Health, Hyderabad. Currently, the State has 42,853 active cases. Dr Murthy stated that while the night stop time would ensure that leisure gatherings no longer take place in pubs, shopping malls, movie theaters, restaurants, function halls, etc., it will still not be enough to reduce the infectivity rate currently. “We need to put more ‘pulse blocks’, which are only set on weekends or public holidays, to ensure that there are no significant cuts in the transmission of the virus. Along with this, strict border controls are needed for passengers who come, especially from Maharashtra and Karnataka, ”added Dr Murthy. In fact, experts argue that the schedule ban should be implemented to ensure that people understand the importance of following steps to minimize the spread of the virus instead of using criminal provisions for violators. Dr Subodh Kandamuthan, Director, Center for Health Care Management at the College of Administrative Staff of India, said, “Such sieges are not as extreme as a complete blockade, but serve as a warning to people. Currently, there are no restrictions. at all, so some measures are welcome. ” Experts note that while there was no conclusive evidence to support such a curfew, the government could prove it. They also advocated for some other smaller steps like speeding up vaccinations and testing people in areas with a high number of cases. “Currently, the pandemic is in a growing phase, so more evidence is needed in countries where cases are spreading,” said Health Economist Rijo M John.

