Now, the weekend stop time, the longest night curbs across Karnataka | News from Bengaluru







The new terminations will take effect for 14 days from April 21 to May 4. The weekend Police Protection will be enforced from 9pm on Friday until 6pm on Monday. The night siege on weekdays will now be from 9pm to 6am.

Announcing the restrictions, Karnataka chief secretary Ravi Kumar urged residents to stay inside. This is not a dead end, but a middle ground, he said.

Except this,

During the weekend siege, only essential services and home delivery of food will be allowed. Neighborhood shops, dairy booths, fish and mutton stalls will be allowed to operate between 6 and 10 p.m. Medical transport and essential industries, telecom and internet service providers, IT / ITeS staff will be allowed to operate. The movement of essential services will only be allowed in the production of valid ID evidence.

Interstate and inter-district movement of people will also be allowed to produce valid tickets and documents. Marriages can have up to 50 people while only up to 20 can attend funerals.

The government also banned all social, cultural, political and religious events. The existing limit for meetings in permitted functions will be reduced to 200 for outdoor events and 100 for indoor ones. Government offices will operate with 50% staff strength and the general public will be allowed to meet officials only by prior appointment.

