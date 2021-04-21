Derek Chauvin’s conviction: ‘This is monumental. This is historic ‘





copyright to the image Getty Images image caption Celebrations at Black Lives Matter Square, Washington The conviction of a police officer for killing a black man during an arrest captured on film and played around the world has been hailed as a watershed moment. It is rare for U.S. police officers to be charged with death in custody, but Derek Chauvin now faces a prison sentence for the murder of George Floyd. Here is how the verdict is being handed down. Minneapolis Attorney General Keith Ellison When I became chief prosecutor, I sought time and patience to review the facts, gather evidence, and prosecute George Floyd’s murder to the fullest extent permitted by law. That long painstaking work has reached its peak today. However I will not call it justice. Justice means true restoration. But it is responsibility, which is the first step towards justice. And now the cause of justice is in your hands. And when I say “your hands” I mean the hands of the people of the United States. George Floyd mattered. He is the one who sparked a worldwide movement and that is important. Barack and Michelle Obama For almost a year, the death of George Floyd below the knee of a police officer has resonated around the world – murals and inspirational marches, sparking conversations in living rooms and new legislation. But a more fundamental question has always remained: would justice be done? In this case, at least, we have our answer. But if we are honest with ourselves, we know that true justice is more than just a decision in a single trial. True justice requires that we accept the fact that Black Americans are treated differently, every day. Minneapolis Police Federation There is no winner in this case and we respect the jury decision. We need political pandering to stop and the bait of elected officials to stop. In addition, we need to stop divisive comments and we all need to do our best to create a Minneapolis that we all love. Dear Dr. Jacqui Lewis, anti-racism activist It is not justice. Justice would be George dear to his family – alive, breathing, long walking. But that is the responsibility. A horrible crime, caught on tape. An arrest. An arrament. One trial and three guilty verdicts. Relax a little with that right chest. The eyes fill with tears, the souls a moment of relief. Now, we demand a new standard: You will be held accountable. And maybe, just maybe: Our Black lives matter. Philonise Floyd, brother of George Floyd Being able to know that there is justice for African-American people, just people of color, period, in this world. This is monumental. This is historic. This is a milestone in history. Vice President Kamala Harris Racial injustice is not just a problem of black America or a people of color, but it is a problem for every American. It is keeping us from fulfilling the promise of freedom and justice for all. And this is deterring our nation from realizing our full potential. We are all part of GF’s legacy and our job now is to honor and honor him. Find out what happened media inscription Look at the moment when Derek Chauvin learned his fate

