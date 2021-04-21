Covid 19 coronavirus: ‘Big challenge’ to resolve the issue of airport staff who did everything right

No audits were conducted on border employers. Video / Mark Mitchell

More frequent border testing and a period of stay before cleaners board an international flight after landing being thrown as further layers of protection against Covid-19.

Suggestions follow the case of an Auckland airport employee who appears to have caught the virus after cleaning up a plane that arrived on April 10 with a passenger who later came out positive.

An investigation is underway into how the cleaner became infected and it remains unclear whether they had any face-to-face contact with any of the passengers.

“It’s a big challenge to understand how they got infected because they were doing all the right things with PPE and getting vaccinated,” said University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker.

University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker says more frequent testing of border guards would improve the effectiveness of border controls. Photo / supplied

The cleaner may have overtaken the passenger, who had traveled from Ethiopia through Dubai, to an air bridge or to the corridor inside the cabin.

Leaving the aircraft empty for a period of time before handling the service can help, Baker said.

“I am not aware of any recorded examples of aerosols being left in an environment and then infecting someone after a significant delay, so this may simply be the change needed.”

It also had merit in the more frequent testing of relevant workers, he said. In NSW, for example, high-risk workers – including airport cleaners – are given a less invasive saliva test at each shift.

“There are almost certainly benefits for both New Zealand and Australia in increasingly harmonizing Covid-19 control measures.”

The cleaner, who works for Menzies, is the latest in 15 border-related cases since July last year.

She has worked three shifts during their infectious period, and 17 of her 25 close contacts are workplace contacts.

Seven of them so far have tested negative, one is being followed and the others will be tested on the fifth day.

No other places of interest have been identified beyond those already released: Westfield St Luke’s Mall, Bunnings New Lynn and Movenpick Dominion Road, all on Saturday, April 17th.

Baker also urged the government to set up a system where it could monitor high-risk border workers, including when they are tested and when they should be tested.

“It is critical to find that the population is at higher risk. There are many occupational groups and different groups have different levels of exposure and risk – so it is quite fundamental to have it.

“You are flying blind if not.”

The government can match the data in the two registers to see when the 45,000-strong MIQ workforce is at work and how often they are tested.

But the Government is dependent on employers to ensure compliance for the additional 10,000 border workers who are legally obliged to be tested regularly.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says there has been no control of border employers because it is too impractical and costly. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said there had not been an extensive system audit of hundreds of employers at the border to check compliance.

Asked why not, he said: “Only the possible practices and costs involved to do it … Ultimately the legal requirement is clear. People have to follow the law here. We do not control every New Zealand for it. determine whether they are following the law “.

He said he was writing to the chief executives of all agencies working at the border to remind them of their legal obligations.

Hipkins encouraged those living with border workers to get vaccinated – so far only 7,478 of the 50,000 borderline home contacts had had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

There have been 183,351 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered since Tuesday, including 140,580 who had one shot and 42,771 people – including Hipkins himself – who had two doses.

He upheld airport protocols that allowed the cleaner to work in the red area of ​​the airport one day and then the green area the next; the worker had also cleaned up a plane before flying to Australia on Monday, the first day of the quarantine bubble.

Hipkins said it made no sense to prevent workers from changing zones on different days.

“They leave work at the end of the day. They go home to their family and they are free to move around in their communities,” he said.

“It’s really hard to say they could go to a concert or a public event, but they could not go and work in the green zone.”

Australia used the same protocols, he added.