Hospitals in India run out of beds and oxygen in second devastating Covid-19 wave





Cemeteries are running out of space, hospitals are evacuating patients and desperate families are seeking help on social media for beds and medicines.

India reported 295,041 cases of coronavirus and 2,023 deaths on Wednesday, its highest increase in cases and the highest increase in deaths recorded in a single day since the pandemic began, according to a CNN number of figures from the Indian Ministry of Health.

“The volume is tremendous,” said Jalil Parkar, a senior lung consultant at Mumbai Lilavati Hospital, who had to turn his lobby into an additional Covid ward. “It’s just like a tsunami.”

“Things are out of control,” said Ramanan Laxminarayan, director of the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Politics in New Delhi.

“There is no oxygen. A hospital bed is hard to find. It is impossible to do a test. You have to wait over a week. And almost every system that can break down in the health care system is broken,” he said. ai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday, acknowledging the country’s “very big battle” against Covid-19. He called on states to “use a blockade as their last resort”, even as the capital New Delhi entered its first full day of a week-long blockade. On Monday, Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal warned that failure to stop movement in the city could lead to “tragedy”. “We do not want to take Delhi to a place where patients are lying in hospital corridors and people are dying on the streets,” Kejriwal said. On Tuesday, he warned that some Delhi hospitals “were left with only a few hours of oxygen” as authorities tried to turn sports complexes, banquet halls, hotels and schools into necessary treatment centers, with the aim of adding 6,000 extra beds within days. “Our healthcare system has reached its limit. It is now in a state of anxiety. It has not collapsed yet but is in anxiety,” Kejriwal said. “Every health care system has its limits. No system can accommodate unlimited patients.” With reports of shortages nationwide, local and state leaders called on the federal government for more oxygen and medicine. Modi appeared to answer those calls Tuesday, announcing plans to distribute 100,000 oxygen cylinders nationwide, new oxygen production plants and hospitals dedicated to Covid patients. But experts fear it is too little, too late, as positive patients compete for limited resources and mass rallies threaten to spread the virus even further. Praying for help online With few official opportunities available, some families turn to social media for help. Mumbai resident Anil Tiwari, 34, lost his father to Covid-19 in November last year. Last week, his 58-year-old mother came out positive. She was hospitalized but needed an intensive care unit (ICU) bed, Tiwari said. “I’m crying, running to get the ICU bed for my mother,” Tiwari tweeted on Monday . “Help kindly save my mother, I love her more than anything.” After days of efforts, including calling on municipal authorities to get on a waiting list, Tiwari’s mother was finally given an ICU bed, Tiwari said on Tuesday. But now, she needs oxygen, which the hospital lacks. She is still able to walk, but has difficulty breathing, Tiwari said. Concerned families are also calling on social media for supplies of Remdesivir antiviral medication. Demand for the drug and its pharmaceutical active ingredients increased during the second wave, prompting the government to temporarily suspend the export of the drug to increase its supply to the domestic market. The Indian government has approved the drug for urgent use inside hospitals, although the World Health Organization (WHO) says evidence does not suggest the drug reduces the risk of death from Covid-19 or that it needs mechanical ventilation. Abhijeet Kumar, a 20-year-old college student, went on Twitter to raise money to pay for Remdesivir injections for his 51-year-old uncle. Kumar said his uncle had been in hospital in Raipur, in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, since April 9 after it was a positive test for Covid. “Injections are very expensive,” Kumar said. “They are saying it costs from 12,000 to 15,000 rupees (about $ 160-200). He has taken two doses of the injection, but he needs a third and we can not afford it … my uncle works and hydraulics. “ Seven major Remdesivir manufacturers have cut prices between 899 rupees and 3,490 rupees (about $ 12-47) due to “government intervention,” according to a government memorandum on April 17. But some states have acknowledged that high demand and low supply has created a black market for Remdesivir and similar drugs. Many doctors and nurses, too, are frantically searching for open beds and treatment options for their loved ones, said Parkar, a lung specialist in Mumbai. “Everyone is sick,” he said. “There has come a time when we have no beds for our colleagues, for our parents, for our extended family.” Pleasure and public gatherings The second wave, which has long surpassed the first wave in both new cases and the rate of infection, was “a situation created by complacency,” Laxminarayan said. from the Center for Disease Dynamics, Economics and Policy. After the first wave ended in the winter, the government and the public relaxed a lot, due to a mix of Covid fatigue and a false sense of security, experts say. In early March, weeks before cases began to rise again, the federal health minister declared that India was “in the last game” of the pandemic. This kind of triumphant rhetoric meant residents relaxed their confident demeanor towards Covid, such as social distancing or wearing face masks, experts say. And, despite warnings of Covid dangers, large gatherings continued to occur – sporting events resumed, detailed weddings resumed, and movie theaters reopened. The largest meeting so far is Kumbh Mela, an important Hindu festival and one of the largest pilgrimages on Earth. Millions of Indians are traveling from all over the country to Haridwar, an ancient city in the state of Uttarakhand, to attend ceremonies and prayers and take sacred dives on the Ganges River. The festival officially started on April 1st and ends this month. There are safe guidelines for Covid – visitors should register online and provide a negative Covid-19 test to attend the holy baths and thousands of officers are conducting surveillance – but experts worry it will not be enough to contain risk, given the large number of participants. Several million are expected to visit on “auspicious” days. “Kumbh Mela could come down as one of the biggest super massive events ever spread, simply because of the size of the number of people who show up there for ritual bathing in the Ganges,” Laxminarayan said. For weeks, Modi, who has a substantial Hindu base, refrained from commenting on Kumbh Mela and its Covid dangers. But earlier this week, he finally urged pilgrims to avoid gathering in Haridwar. “Now Kumbh must be performed symbolically amid the ongoing coronary crisis,” Modi wrote on Saturday. But for some, Modi’s message fell empty as the prime minister continued to hold massive political rallies in front of the parliamentary and local council elections in four states and one union territory. Videos from Modit rallies, including one in Tamulpur in Assam state on April 3, show him speaking in front of massive crowds, tightly packed together and cheering. In the state of West Bengal, an important electoral field, tens of thousands attended rallies by Modi’s Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress Party. Modi rallies have drawn harsh criticism from several other political figures, including a former finance minister who called mass rallies “completely insensitive” given the Covid crisis. In the face of major issues, the Indian National Congress, India’s main opposition party, has suspended all public rallies in West Bengal. And on Monday, BJP said it would only hold “small public rallies” with a cap of 500 people in the state due to the “difficult phase of the pandemic”. Meanwhile, Kumbh Mela has not been ordered to stop, nor have new rules been set. The state of Uttarakhand has issued a series of new restrictions including a night curfew and a limit on public gatherings – but the festival is excluded. Haridwar has seen an increase in infections, with more than 6,500 new cases reported since the launch of Kumbh Mela. Several religious subgroups, including Juna Akhara and Niranjani Akhara, have since asked their overseas followers to return home and follow the instructions. Some states and cities are demanding that festival returnees be tested and quarantined. But medical workers fear it is too late. “The dementia has been going on for several weeks now. Now, of course, they are spreading, but they can carry the virus back to their homes at this point,” Laxminarayan said. “Truly is a really awful situation at this point.”







