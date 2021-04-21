COVID-19: Indians raise concern as more airlines announce new RT-PCR test rule for travel to Dubai



Passengers with full PPE set at New Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Dubai: Indians from COVID-hit areas at home have raised travel concerns as more airlines announced the new rule that shortened the validity period for RT-PCR test reports before departure at 48 hours to fly to Dubai.

Starting April 22, passengers from India to Dubai must keep negative RT-PCR test reports taken no more than 48 hours before departure, several Indian airlines announced on Monday, including national carrier Air India and its arm of budget Air India Express. This will replace the existing 72-hour validation determination for the pre-departure test report.

According to airlines and travel agents, the validity of pre-departure tests for passengers from India to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi remains 72 hours and 96 hours respectively.

On Tuesday, UAE and flydubai carriers joined other Indian carriers such as Indigo, Spicejet and Vistara in announcing the same rule. Passengers are required to take a COVID 19 PCR test no more than 48 hours before departure, Emirates stated on its website. [The] The UAE will accept [the] The Reverse Transcription Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) laboratory results from any laboratory authorized by the Government of India. Furthermore, laboratory results will only be accepted by authorized laboratories that generate a QR code linked to the original report, he added.

Flydubai said that in effect on 22 April 2021, passengers arriving in Dubai from India by flydubai should be able to submit a hard copy of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from a test taken no more than 48 hours before the inbound flight to Dubai. The test result should also display a QR code, according to the flydubai website.

The Indian carrier Indigo, meanwhile, stated that the results from a government-approved laboratory will also be properly signed and stamped by the relevant authorities and should be in English or Arabic only. Handwritten certificates will not be allowed, she added.

Stagnation, long delays

Many Indians took to Twitter to raise their concerns about getting test results in such a short span of time in COVID hit states such as Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh to name just a few.

Twitter user Afrin Basar raised the concern that it would not be possible to fly when the minimum time taken to secure the report from laboratories in Mumbai is 48 hours.

Sumesh said laboratories in Pune also needed more than 48 hours to give the report, while Gaurav said it takes at least five days in some areas, making it a major challenge for passengers in need of urgent travel.

Fakhruddin Rassiwala from Madhya Pradesh said the situation was the same in his state. He said the nearest airports were in Ahmedabad and Jaipur and he was worried about his parents’ trip to Dubai. Hospitals and laboratories have a backlog of three to four days and it is impossible for people to travel in this scenario, Nazir said.

Diagnostic centers performing tests for the coronavirus are near the breaking point in cities like New Delhi and Mumbai as India struggles with its biggest increase in COVID-19, according to a Reuters report published on Tuesday. Doctors and patients in those cities were quoted as saying it took between three and eight days to find places for very accurate RT-PCR tests and get results.

Will miss flights

Travel agents in Dubai also said their customers in India were worried about losing their flights as they may not be able to meet the deadline for submitting the RT-PCR test report.

Nazim AK, a travel consultant with Al Fain Travel, told Gulf News two families from Mumbai have already missed their flights twice because they did not get their timely test results according to the current 72-hour validity.

A customer traveled to Hyderabad to do the test and catch the flight from there because he was not getting the result within 72 hours in Mumbai.

M. Riyas, sales manager at Saadi Travel and Tourism, said the situation is better in states like Kerala and Karnataka. Clients from these states are getting their test results within 24 hours. However, customers from other states, especially from the north, have big issues getting it on time.

Concerns regarding ticket cancellation

However, Nazim said some passengers who are scheduled to land in Dubai early Thursday morning were okay because they had done their tests on Monday. They have to do the test again to meet this new requirement. But they said they could not go to the test again because they did not get the result before the flight. So, they will miss their flight.

Nazim said passengers were also raising concerns about ticket cancellation due to the new probation rule.